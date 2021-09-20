Review: At the Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own existence

The show’s producers had said that a live audience of 500 would have plenty of elbow room in a tented room at the L.A. Live complex in Los Angeles. The featureless space – it looked like the venue for a B-list fashion show – however, seemed overcrowded onscreen, and presenter Seth Rogen agreed, crying out, “Too many of us in this little room Huh!”

Echoing comments made by Jennifer Aniston earlier in the week, he indicated he would not have come if he had known what the social-distancing situation would be. As the show went on, it appeared that this would be the only controversial moment of the night, unless you count Scott Frank’s visible irritation as producers swung into his marathon acceptance of the directing award for “The Queen’s Gambit.” Tried to play them three times during. “

Updates Sep 20, 2021, 12:08 am ET

The scripted parts of the ceremony had little to draw us in. The good moments were over the cuff. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” was attributed to a couple, a reference to Oliver’s fake crush on actor Adam Driver, which was one of the few genuinely funny bits of the evening, and an affecting tribute by Oliver to comedian Norm Macdonald, who died five days before the award. (Lorne Michaels of “Saturday Night Live” also celebrated McDonald’s.)

Kerry Washington, presenting the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, paid tribute to actor Michael K. Williams, the nominee for “Lovecraft Country”, who died on September 6, a fortunate move that Tobias had made. Menzies then won the award “The Crown.” The less fortunate was the decision to put a camera on musicians Leon Bridges and John Batiste during the memorial section, which placed images of many respected people in the background, including Macdonald and Williams.