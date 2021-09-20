Review: At the Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own existence
As positivity-signaling shows “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” traded comedy awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, it was a sign of the past year that tried our spirits and put us in the mood for a shared national gut. Gave. Scratched by the traditional television industry, battered by the pandemic and endlessly lost to streaming video, it’s been as bad as any, and the theme of the show – unmistakable, more or less efficient but still very long – appears to be, “Hey, we’ve all got jobs!”
This created a certain level of feeling in the room – you got the feeling that people were having a good time. For example, no president of the Academy of Arts that presented the award received as warm a welcome as Frank Sherma of the Academy of Television, when he announced Debbie Allen as the winner of the Governor’s Award. But it was an insular bliss, which didn’t really come through the screen. Whether it was the actual mood or the location and nature of the production, it felt like a very private party. (The unusual prevalence of bleeping during concussion contributed to that effect.)
The ceremony did not begin with a skit or production number or a monologue by the host, Cedric the Entertainer, but with a promo reel of the eponymous show. Riffing on Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”, an opening number with the ad-copy “TV, You’ve Got What I Need” carried through Self-Celebrating Mood, which featured every rapper with a regular role. Gave. broadcast or cable series, plus Rita Wilson.
The show’s producers had said that a live audience of 500 would have plenty of elbow room in a tented room at the L.A. Live complex in Los Angeles. The featureless space – it looked like the venue for a B-list fashion show – however, seemed overcrowded onscreen, and presenter Seth Rogen agreed, crying out, “Too many of us in this little room Huh!”
Echoing comments made by Jennifer Aniston earlier in the week, he indicated he would not have come if he had known what the social-distancing situation would be. As the show went on, it appeared that this would be the only controversial moment of the night, unless you count Scott Frank’s visible irritation as producers swung into his marathon acceptance of the directing award for “The Queen’s Gambit.” Tried to play them three times during. “
The scripted parts of the ceremony had little to draw us in. The good moments were over the cuff. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” was attributed to a couple, a reference to Oliver’s fake crush on actor Adam Driver, which was one of the few genuinely funny bits of the evening, and an affecting tribute by Oliver to comedian Norm Macdonald, who died five days before the award. (Lorne Michaels of “Saturday Night Live” also celebrated McDonald’s.)
Kerry Washington, presenting the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, paid tribute to actor Michael K. Williams, the nominee for “Lovecraft Country”, who died on September 6, a fortunate move that Tobias had made. Menzies then won the award “The Crown.” The less fortunate was the decision to put a camera on musicians Leon Bridges and John Batiste during the memorial section, which placed images of many respected people in the background, including Macdonald and Williams.
Some of the presenters scored by playing their screen personas, such as Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus” and the stars of last year’s big winner, “Shit’s Creek.” But the “Shits Creek” bit, which included a fake teleprompter malfunction and a fake annoyance at Eugene Levy’s no line, went on too long, which was a common problem. A taped sketch about a support group for actors who had never won Emmys just managed to stay fun for the finish line.
Other sketches, such as Ken Jeong presenting an award from outside the program because he forgot his vaccination card or nearly every self-promotional sketch involving Cedric the Entertainer and his CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” just seemed endless.
Time could be diverted from sketches to acceptance speeches, which were often interrupted by play-off music, which was routinely ignored. It was not clear whether the producers were more impatient than usual or if the speeches were longer than usual, but they seemed longer, perhaps because there was much more gambling self-satisfaction than eloquence or emotion; Jean Smart, Michaela Coyle and massively deserved surprise winner Ewan McGregor were notable exceptions.
The pared-down awards ceremony of the past two years has been an understandable response to the pandemic. But it will be good when we celebrate existence and return to the show.
#Review #Emmy #Awards #celebrates #existence
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.