Review: Back to show new work, live, at City Ballet

Wednesday night’s performance of the New York City Ballet was not the first in its home theater at Lincoln Center in 18 months. This happened the night before, with confetti and tears. But even on the second evening the excitement was still at its peak. Even the welcome announcement and the reminder to wear the mask garnered applause.
And on Wednesday, the company was not only dusting off more of its unique displays. It was getting used to the other half of its mandate, debuting new work in front of a live audience. It was also exciting, even though the premiere, Mauro Bigonzetti’s “Amaria”, turned out to be modest and mediocre.
It is a short pairing created for Maria Kovarowski, who is retiring October 17 after more than 25 years with the City Ballet. She was joined by Amar Ramsar, one of the six principal dancers, with a farewell on the calendar (in her May). The music is from two Scarlatti piano sonatas, delicately played on stage by Craig Baldwin.
The dancers begin to clap together in two-person fists, a shape they eventually return. In between, there are suggestions of reciprocal play – avoiding him, holding him or bowing in prayer – but they spend most of the second half clinging to each other. This is another woman-wrapped-around-a-man pas de deux.
“Amaria” is primarily a performance of Kowrowski, particularly of her famous long legs, repeatedly split into 12 o’clock poses, with her wrists tied around high ankles. It’s a bit obscene, but the more general drawback of the work is the drama it faces. The choreography has a lot to do with it without being in sync with the music. Kowrowski deserves better.
“Amaria” came in the middle of an intermission-less 90-minute program, a sandwich with meat on the outside. The opener was Jerome Robbins’ “Opus 19 / The Dreamer”, starring Gonzalo Garcia, which is leaving in February. Work has long been a good vehicle for his soft-edged power, its dreamlike atmosphere blurring his beauty. Tiller Peck, blazing back on stage as bright as ever, swung in and out of his reverie with breathtaking speed and force.
The cast close to Alexei Ratmansky’s “Russian Seasons” share that happy-to-back, go-for-broke energy: The City Ballet spirit. Adrian Danchig-Warring, Megan Fairchild, Unity Phelan and the nearly possessed Georgina Pazkogin draw a lot of color into this characterful work: its village-life links and cheerful rhythm, its strange and silly humour, its sorrow beside springtime, and the mystery of ritualistic death and renewal.
Both “Opus 19” and “Russian Seasons” are moments when the dancers sit in wonder to watch the other dancers. Returning to this theater and this company, I felt grateful that this dream was not over.
