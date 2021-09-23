Review: Back to show new work, live, at City Ballet

Wednesday night’s performance of the New York City Ballet was not the first in its home theater at Lincoln Center in 18 months. This happened the night before, with confetti and tears. But even on the second evening the excitement was still at its peak. Even the welcome announcement and the reminder to wear the mask garnered applause.

And on Wednesday, the company was not only dusting off more of its unique displays. It was getting used to the other half of its mandate, debuting new work in front of a live audience. It was also exciting, even though the premiere, Mauro Bigonzetti’s “Amaria”, turned out to be modest and mediocre.

It is a short pairing created for Maria Kovarowski, who is retiring October 17 after more than 25 years with the City Ballet. She was joined by Amar Ramsar, one of the six principal dancers, with a farewell on the calendar (in her May). The music is from two Scarlatti piano sonatas, delicately played on stage by Craig Baldwin.