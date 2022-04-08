Review Discovery+ docu series Legends Of The Ramyana With Amish unseen Ramyana

One can only imagine seeing the reality of the life of Lord Rama in Ramayana. What was Lord Rama, how he destroyed the demons, his marriage to Sita and the story of becoming a great man of the Maharaja of Ayodhya is a story or a strange truth? Presenting this with utmost sincerity and proof, Discovery Plus show Legend of Ramayan with Amish.

Many TV shows have been made on Ramayana. In such a situation, newness in this Ramayana brings the truth of the present. Those places are seen where the feeling of being Ram-Sita is felt even today. The name Ram has devotion, power and symbols which suggest that the first impression of the existence of Lord Rama is still present at many places along with Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj.

Popular author Amish Tripathi takes you on an amazing journey of Ramayana. The major parts of the Ramayana attempt to explore each and every character associated with the life of Rama through the interpretation of the main characters. That too through writers and experts who themselves have studied the life of Rama. Ram and Sita’s union in 3 episodes. Why did Kaikeyi ask Rama for 14 years of exile, what did Surpanakha want, along with Ravana’s revenge, those religious places have also been shown where the glory of Rama’s name is still praised.

Introducing the life of Ram, the art of VFX is also seen, which increases your interest for every new place and information related to Lord Ram. The show’s co-directors Sujatha Kulshrestha and Abhimanyu Tiwari have linked the story of Ramayana to their present. It is interesting to see the places of pilgrimage where Rama used to hold his meetings. Where is the Godavari river water hidden. Some such unheard stories of Ramayana have been threaded with evidence.

Many invaluable places like Gautam Buddha and Lord Rama’s lineage, description of Rama’s sister Shanta, Kaikeyi’s palace are seen confirming the existence of Ramayana. Overall, this 3-episode show shows the reality of the existence of Lord Rama. Conversations with writers, historians and scientists give evidence of the existence of Ramayana era many times. Don’t let any question arise in your mind. What is lacking is that it could have been presented in more detail in more detail. The desire to know more about the places of pilgrimage comes while watching the series. Which is sorely missed.

Why watch – If you want to see the life of Lord Rama not from the story but from the point of view of history, science, proof and devotion like a documentary, then you can watch it.

