Review: Dispatches from monogamous marriages, in ‘Polylogues’

There’s a lot of talk about sex in “polylogues,” but love is the gentle element that flows through these often introspective monologues. A thoughtful, layered, smile-free show about people building their intimate lives outside socially accepted boundaries, it makes a human, live and let live case for consensual, ethical non-marriage.

“Negotiating with non-monogamous male privilege, or negotiating with capitalism, can actually create some, like, horrifying dynamics,” says Kay, an interviewer who once considered an open relationship over a girlfriend. full of regret for pushing, but happy with love a new girlfriend and a series of other, overlapping partner.

Directed by Molly Clifford, Clarke performs the show while wearing earbuds, listening to recordings of her interviewers as she speaks their words. A note in the script describes him as “more like a medium than an actor, channeling real people into the room”. The program mentions playwright-artist Anna Devere Smith—the long-reigning chief magician of interview-based theater—as an inspiration, and she clearly is.

Whether you call it acting or channeling, however, a piece like “Polylogues” requires the artist to disappear into characters, slip in and out of them, articulate and physically embody them. But there is a commonality in many of these depictions that blurs distinctions of age, race, geography, gender, class – that will help us feel the breadth and depth of the voices Clarke has assembled.

On the wall above, by Greer X, without guessing the characters’ pseudonyms Jean Kim’s set – we will not be able to differentiate between them, or recognize individuals when they reappear. So the earbuds, as a device, seem like a gimmick: there will be an assurance of veracity. And at around 80 minutes the show starts to feel long.