Review: ‘Fiasco’, a look at where it is for America
An anecdote studded like candied fruit in “Fiasco,” a six-episode documentary about the Iran-Contra affair, involves the CIA preparing Ronald Reagan for his first summit with Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985. Knowing that reading was not Reagan’s favorite method. To absorb the information, the agency prepared, to his delight, a film biography of the Soviet leader with whom he was supposed to negotiate the fate of the world.
Four decades later, we are all Ronald Reagan, deriving our knowledge through screens and speakers. You can criticize the “fiasco” as mild for its reliance on personality, sharp details, and staged visual motifs (such as the reconstruction of Oliver North’s office that often serves as a silent, eerie mood setter). However, praising meaningful history for the trouble it goes into making digestible and entertaining, and appreciating both the honesty and artistry that it endures, makes more sense.
The “fiasco” began as a podcast hosted by Leon Nefakh, who narrates the television version (premiering Sunday on Epix). This is the second podcast-to-TV project for Nefakh and his producer team, following Watergate chronicles “Slow Burn,” which was featured on Epix last year and available on Epix’s Amazon Prime Video channel.
Nefakh and his colleagues have done other podcast series on topics such as school busing in Boston and the Benghazi attack. But his two TV series feel like successive chapters in the history of American moral and geopolitical decline, a relentlessly slow death interrupted by brief rallies like the administration of Jimmy Carter. It is Carter who steers the “fiasco” straight out of “slow burn”, his election reaction to the rotting Watergate and his humiliation from the Tehran hostage crisis a prelude to Iran-Contra.
Both shows have a style and a nuanced mood that incorporates true-crime documentary conventions, podcast fussiness, and generational perspective. Nefakh’s narration and interpretation, sparingly, give a mark of self-consciousness. And if you live through the events being portrayed, the 30-something Nefakh’s rendition may have a slightly disturbing taste of nostalgia and sensation, emphasizing the strangeness of the not-so-distant past.
But in a way, that nostalgia is the message: “Slow Burn” has a quirk in the coming of Richard Nixon, at a time when there was a commonly shared sense of right and wrong. A decade later, in the “fiasco,” we see a transitional period, as the minimal fallout from Iran-Contra to Reagan begins to normalize the crushing of the Constitution by the White House.
Nefakh’s goal is a mixture of surprise and emotion rather than outrage, and in service of this he is a shrewd storyteller, flipping back and forth in time and homing in on sometimes obscure events that seem strange, stranger. The -to-imagine Iran makes sense – the Contra Saga: two distinct and scandalous examples of government malfeasance – a covert arms swap for prisoners in the Middle East and an illegal trial of war in Central America – both of which When handed over to the North, they were joined together.
Keeping that narrative coherent and alive is a fascinating and largely unrecognizable battery of talking heads. Prominent historians are reporter Doyle McManus; The freshly casual Howard Teacher, then a National Security Council staff member; and former National Security Adviser Robert MacFarlane, who is heard but not seen, a haunting logistical bottleneck that actually seems justified, judging by his mournful, remorseful testimony.
The show keeps its eyes firmly on the past, and eschews editorialization in its timely speculations about Nefakh objectives and outcomes. But the resonance of both “slow burn” and “fiasco” during Donald Trump’s tenure with current American rancor is inevitable. McManus gets something like the last word in the “fiasco,” saying that the lesson of Iran-Contra lies in the extreme difficulty of imposing limits on the modern president.
Nefakh anticipates that people will find assurances in their accounts of political crises to come and go. But the message of the “fiasco” may have less to do with the survival of the American political system, with the willingness of the American public, if not the eagerness, to dismiss some when they feel it is for their safety or standard of living. There is no danger. Fear will beat scam every time.
