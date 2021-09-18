Review: ‘Fiasco’, a look at where it is for America

An anecdote studded like candied fruit in “Fiasco,” a six-episode documentary about the Iran-Contra affair, involves the CIA preparing Ronald Reagan for his first summit with Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985. Knowing that reading was not Reagan’s favorite method. To absorb the information, the agency prepared, to his delight, a film biography of the Soviet leader with whom he was supposed to negotiate the fate of the world.

Four decades later, we are all Ronald Reagan, deriving our knowledge through screens and speakers. You can criticize the “fiasco” as mild for its reliance on personality, sharp details, and staged visual motifs (such as the reconstruction of Oliver North’s office that often serves as a silent, eerie mood setter). However, praising meaningful history for the trouble it goes into making digestible and entertaining, and appreciating both the honesty and artistry that it endures, makes more sense.

The “fiasco” began as a podcast hosted by Leon Nefakh, who narrates the television version (premiering Sunday on Epix). This is the second podcast-to-TV project for Nefakh and his producer team, following Watergate chronicles “Slow Burn,” which was featured on Epix last year and available on Epix’s Amazon Prime Video channel.

Nefakh and his colleagues have done other podcast series on topics such as school busing in Boston and the Benghazi attack. But his two TV series feel like successive chapters in the history of American moral and geopolitical decline, a relentlessly slow death interrupted by brief rallies like the administration of Jimmy Carter. It is Carter who steers the “fiasco” straight out of “slow burn”, his election reaction to the rotting Watergate and his humiliation from the Tehran hostage crisis a prelude to Iran-Contra.