Review: ‘Foundation’ math doesn’t add up
Science-fiction author Arthur C. Clark once ruled that any sufficiently advanced technology was indistinguishable from magic. The Apple TV+ series “Foundation”, based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, has a similar idea at its core: that any sufficiently advanced math is indistinguishable from prediction.
But in this ambitious, highly packed epic, that intriguing idea often gets lost in space. Like Trantor, the imperial capital in the “Foundation”, whose surface is buried under man-made layers, the core of the story is covered in levels by levels of machinery.
The inciting figure in the saga that Asimov began to revolve around in the 1940s remains the same: Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), a “psychotherapist” who helps predict the future by number-crunching data on the population at large. claims to be capable. (He’s the Nate Silver of space.) When his calculations determine that the ruling empire will collapse, the bearer of the bad news and his followers are exiled to a planet in the dusty cheap seats of the galaxy, where they find a Work on a grand plan. Shaping the fate of mankind and shortening the coming era of chaos.
At a time when “follow the science” has become a political statement, “Foundation” can play out like a very subtle commentary. Hari’s protagonist, Gaal Dornik (Lou Lobel), comes from a world whose leaders condemn scientists as heretics and refuse to acknowledge the rise of the oceans. And Harris plays the visionary with a visionary-forecast who remembers his turn as a Soviet scientist in “Chernobyl.”
This echoes the atomic-age belief of Asimov’s books in the power of reason over superstition. But “Foundation” showrunner David S. Goyer is also willing to depart from the source material. For example, Asimov’s galaxy was largely a boys’ club, so “Foundation” plays key roles with women, including Cheek – as close to a central figure in the series, though she is sidelined in the middle of the season. — and Salvar Hardin (Leah Harvey), a leader of the Foundation’s remote colony.
Elsewhere, the series combines or manipulates elements of the story to use baroque intrigues from the likes of “Game of Thrones” to viewers. The role of the Emperor has been expanded – to be precise, it is threefold. In the “genetic dynasty” of the Empire, Emperor Klein (conveniently an anagram for “clone”) is repeated over the centuries in three individuals: the young Brother Dawn, the middle-aged Brother Day, and the elderly Brother Dusk.
Every generation, the eldest member of this surviving sphinx puzzle is formally (and mortally) retired, a new infant emperor is removed from the cloning vat, Don is promoted from day to day and dusk. Is. (I told you there would be math.)
Dressed in electric-blue gladiator armor, Lee Pace plays the successor to the Brother Days. His matinee-villain hauteur risks ridiculousness—say, when an underling explodes like Mr. Creosote in “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life”—but he often energizes stalled production.
In a way, genetic ancestry and foundation are two solutions to the same dilemma: How do you achieve ambitions that take longer to realize than human lifespans? For Klein, the answer is to live sequentially. For Hari, it is to devise a plan that will keep him somewhat alive by creating a quasi-messenger myth around him. (Dealing with mortality is also Dharma’s project, yet another story in the series.)
But this is also the challenge of the “Foundation”. Its premise and Asimov’s blueprint suggest a story that needs to unfold over the centuries, shuffling cast members in and out, focusing more on the larger systems of society than on individuals. Serial TV, on the other hand, depends on the audience connecting to specific characters over a long period of time.
Cloning devices are a way to keep characters around for ages; There are even more spoiler contradictions. Other changes serve to translate Goyer Asimov’s talkative novels of ideas into a spectacle of explosions and special effects.
For example, much of the 10-episode first season gets bogged down in an extended terrorism and revenge story that makes Salver an action hero. The thriller sequence — involving an enemy straight out of a Klingon-Dothraki warrior-society school — is similar to what audiences have come to expect from a sci-fi epic. And I found that the longer “Foundation” lasted, I found myself increasingly tuning them.
The photos are definitely arresting. Art installations such as spacecraft with interiors; Alien world with colorless and gloomy skies; And some mysterious giant lozenges that float near Foundation Camp, like a spectacular piata, burst open and promise to spread plot twists and dei ex machina.
But there are things you can’t digitize: a surprise, a genuine laugh, a breath of creative life. Beneath the gunplay and CGI, there’s a pretty weird show struggling to make out the figures and space pop, about extinct clone emperors and millennium-old robots.
Well, there’s only one robot, but “Foundation” counts. As the unwavering ally of a long line of emperors, Demerzel (the name will ring a bell to hard-core Asimov fans), Finnish actress Laura Byrne gives a singular performance that is both hopelessly mechanical and the series’ weakest human. Is.
This and some of “Foundation’s” strange inventions remind me stylistically of last year’s “Raised by Wolves,” the HBO Max drama of obsessive android maternal love. It was hardly the best show of 2020, but it was so committed to its passion, ready to cut a vein and bleed weird robot milk, that I was enthralled by even its worst moments.
“Foundation” is more coherent than “Wolves,” but less magnetic because of its concessions to sci-fi expectations. It could have been better, if only, like Hari Seldon’s disciples, had faith in the plan.
