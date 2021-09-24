Review: ‘Foundation’ math doesn’t add up

Science-fiction author Arthur C. Clark once ruled that any sufficiently advanced technology was indistinguishable from magic. The Apple TV+ series “Foundation”, based on the novels by Isaac Asimov, has a similar idea at its core: that any sufficiently advanced math is indistinguishable from prediction.

But in this ambitious, highly packed epic, that intriguing idea often gets lost in space. Like Trantor, the imperial capital in the “Foundation”, whose surface is buried under man-made layers, the core of the story is covered in levels by levels of machinery.

The inciting figure in the saga that Asimov began to revolve around in the 1940s remains the same: Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), a “psychotherapist” who helps predict the future by number-crunching data on the population at large. claims to be capable. (He’s the Nate Silver of space.) When his calculations determine that the ruling empire will collapse, the bearer of the bad news and his followers are exiled to a planet in the dusty cheap seats of the galaxy, where they find a Work on a grand plan. Shaping the fate of mankind and shortening the coming era of chaos.

At a time when “follow the science” has become a political statement, “Foundation” can play out like a very subtle commentary. Hari’s protagonist, Gaal Dornik (Lou Lobel), comes from a world whose leaders condemn scientists as heretics and refuse to acknowledge the rise of the oceans. And Harris plays the visionary with a visionary-forecast who remembers his turn as a Soviet scientist in “Chernobyl.”