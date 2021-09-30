Review: How Do You Solve ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’?

Calling your new public-actions-comedy show “The Problem with Jon Stewart” is an excitement and a pre-enthusiast. It sounds like the title of a think-piece that could have been written at some point in the past two decades, accusing the one-time “Daily Show” host of false similarity, or favoritism, or naivete.

Jon Stewart knows it all, the title says; He’s even teased your hack joke for you. You’re free to title your review “The Problem With Jon Stewart”, hit “Publish” and call it a day.

This kind of defensive self-deprecation may be another problem with Jon Stewart. Even as he was rekindling political and media criticism over Comedy Central’s fake newscasts (before being re-branded “fake news”), he had both criticism and praise. The ready inclination was: we are just a comedy show. As he told Tucker Carlson on CNN’s “Crossfire” in 2004—a confrontation that only burned his reputation as the Howard Beale of the 21st century—”The show that moves me is the puppet who makes prank phone calls. has been.”

With “The Problem” airing every other Thursday on Apple TV+, that’s no longer true, and not just in the literal sense that there are no lead-ins on TV streaming. In stature and in the spirit of the new show, he is now a pie thrower with a purpose.