Review: Huawei P30 Lite Vs Samsung Galaxy A50 – Samsung Galaxy A50 is heavy on Huawei P30 Lite, read review

New Delhi: Huawei P30 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50 are witnessing a tough competition in the market, because most of the features of both the smartphones are similar to each other and there is not much difference in the price. Although Samsung Galaxy A50 has a strong battery.

RAM and price

The price of 128 GB storage variant with 4 GB RAM of Huawei P30 Lite is Rs 19,990 and the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has been kept at Rs 22,990. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. If needed, the storage of both the handsets can be increased up to 512GB via microSD card.

camera

For photography in Huawei P30 Lite, the first 24MP megapixel, second 8 megapixel and third 2 megapixel camera has been given in the rear, which is with 50X zoom. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor camera for selfie and video calling. The first camera in the rear of the Galaxy A50 is 25 megapixels, the second is 5 megapixels and the third is 8 megapixels. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera for selfie. That is, in the case of front camera, Huawei P30 Lite can prove to be better.

Features

Talking about the specification of both these handsets, Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch Full HD Plus display and the phone works on EMUI 9.0.1, which is based on Android 9 Pie. Kirin 710 SoC has been used in this smartphone. For power, a 3,340mAh battery is provided, which supports 22.5W fast charging. At the same time, Samsung Galaxy A50 has a 6.4-inch full-HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 octa-core processor has been used. Also, a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9610 chipset has been given in the smartphone, which processor is manufactured on 10nm process. The phone works on Android Pie and One UI. For power, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging.