Review: In Carl Hancock Rux’s ‘Vs.,’ the Jury Is Out

Since the start of the pandemic, US courts have moved millions of hearings online, a development known as “virtual justice”. Carl Hancock Rux’s Elliptical Vs adapt virtual justice to virtual theater. In this court, the crime remains anonymous and the identity of the accused a mystery. The interrogator? It would be you. Or at least, a silhouette of you, with a slight technological magic layering someone else’s deep voice over your blackened outline. Either way, choose your Zoom background carefully.

At the top of “Vs.”, a digital experiment carried out by Mallory Catlett and produced by Mabou Mines, a clerk gathers his participants in an online room. A man (David Thomson) is called as a witness. A witness of what? The interrogator – the role is divided, seemingly at random, among members of the audience – asks only two questions: whether the witness would like a drink and whether the witness was born in November. The witness responds to everyone with contempt, questioning the values ​​and taste of the court. Here is part of his answer on the question of the date of birth: “Not if we are to consider an opposition to phallogocentrism and the hegemonic ideals contained in the patriarchal culture uniting theory and fantasy, calling into question such a discourse within the framework of” a constitution dynamited by law ”. Too bad the stenographer.

After this first sequence, the interrogation is repeated three times, with different members of the audience as the interrogator and other performers – Becca Blackwell, Mildred Ruiz-Sapp and Perry Yung – playing the role of witnesses. The dialogue remains largely the same, with some variations, as if it were four musicians, each playing solo to the same tune. Details never get more precise.