Review: In ‘Never Let Go’, a solo artist’s heart goes away
Michael Keenan’s “Never Let Go” is a one-man stage version of “Titanic”. That would be enough to convince many people to head to the Brick Theater, the adventurous Williamsburg black box where the show debuted this week. Just like many people can shrink into reflexive disdain.
Keenan is aware of those potential reactions. The schedule of his show, in which he plays all the roles, claims that his “dramatic feel” of the film was “made for lovers, fans, and even skeptics.” Perhaps, all three groups will come happy: this heart moves, and only for an hour instead of three and a half.
“Never Let Go” is a feat of ingenuity that works regardless of whether you’ve seen the movie or not. The story is easy to follow and the characters are easy to identify, even though there are no ocean liners and only minimal costume changes. Sheenan is the epitome of a flamboyant androgyny: lipstick and fake eyelashes, a shaved head, tight black pants, a white shirt outfitted with an embellished corset.
And he needs some sound effects and props, including a ladder and that famous necklace, to drive him along to the plot. One of the best scenes in the film is Leonardo DiCaprio’s first meeting between Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose, when he talks about her jumping into the sea from the stern of the ship. Recreating it, Keenan effortlessly toggles between the two characters, and even nails the moment Jack catches Rose as she travels and nearly falls into the ocean. . As far as the sex scene goes: It may be sacrilege to say, but it’s better here.
While he skillfully reproduces DiCaprio’s youthful ego, Keenan raises his game to another level with the role of Winslet. He captures her sensuality without a caricature. It’s hard to laugh happily at her tact and prowess—the post-collision tussle with the iceberg is effectively rendered, complete with a hilarious little splash zone—a vastly different reaction than a splurge in superiority.
Keenan isn’t blinded by the blatant excitement of “Titanic,” yet there’s a real place in his heart for it, which gives the show’s winning allen, even heartfelt honesty. By the time Rose told Jack “there’s a boat” then pitifully “Come back, come back,” I was so caught up in the drama that I forgot the original scenes and felt for Keenan’s version of the characters. Had been.
In 2009, Pavol Liska and Kelly Copper’s “Rambo Solo” replaced the famous Sylvester Stallone one-man show, described by Charles Isherwood of The New York Times as “a winking shard of low-concept theater for downtown hipsters”. described in. This is not the goal of the eunuch, or even accidentally achieved.
What he does is explore the frontier between homage and affectionate satire, which, along the way, he can’t help but swoon for Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” about his schmaltz. Connects with playful awareness. If the show has one drawback, it’s that it will send you back into the night with that earworm firmly ensconced in your head, again.
never let go
through October 10 at the Brick Theater, Brooklyn; bricktheater.com. Running time: 1 hour.
#Review #solo #artists #heart
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.