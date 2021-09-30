Review: In ‘Never Let Go’, a solo artist’s heart goes away

Michael Keenan’s “Never Let Go” is a one-man stage version of “Titanic”. That would be enough to convince many people to head to the Brick Theater, the adventurous Williamsburg black box where the show debuted this week. Just like many people can shrink into reflexive disdain.

Keenan is aware of those potential reactions. The schedule of his show, in which he plays all the roles, claims that his “dramatic feel” of the film was “made for lovers, fans, and even skeptics.” Perhaps, all three groups will come happy: this heart moves, and only for an hour instead of three and a half.

“Never Let Go” is a feat of ingenuity that works regardless of whether you’ve seen the movie or not. The story is easy to follow and the characters are easy to identify, even though there are no ocean liners and only minimal costume changes. Sheenan is the epitome of a flamboyant androgyny: lipstick and fake eyelashes, a shaved head, tight black pants, a white shirt outfitted with an embellished corset.

And he needs some sound effects and props, including a ladder and that famous necklace, to drive him along to the plot. One of the best scenes in the film is Leonardo DiCaprio’s first meeting between Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose, when he talks about her jumping into the sea from the stern of the ship. Recreating it, Keenan effortlessly toggles between the two characters, and even nails the moment Jack catches Rose as she travels and nearly falls into the ocean. . As far as the sex scene goes: It may be sacrilege to say, but it’s better here.