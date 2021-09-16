Review: In ‘Sun and Sea’, We Lay Away from the End of the World
In May 2019, as the art world raced through the first preview day of the Venice Biennale, a small number of us drove to a naval base in the northeast corner of the city.
There, inside a damp storehouse masquerading as an ad hoc pavilion for Lithuania, we climbed onto a scaffold and looked down at a startling sight: a large sandy beach. Below us the children played with buckets and shovel; The dogs nap and nap; And more than a dozen artists sang delayed flights and volcanoes to an extravagant, consistently catchy electronic score.
No one had judged this as the highlight of the biennial. But it quickly became clear that it was a masterpiece of culture in a changing climate: a seemingly rare subject for art, given its urgency. Three days later “Sun and Sea” (the title, like the musical, is only superficially benign) won the show’s top prize, the Golden Lion, even as its three young Lithuanian creators – director Ragail Barzdzukait, librettist. Viva Granite and The Composer Lina Lapelite are working—with Italian curator Lucia Pietroisti—to secure funding to finish the run.
“Sun and Sea” is now on tour, although the pandemic hasn’t made it any easier. The beach re-emerged in an empty Bauhaus swimming pool outside Berlin earlier this summer; in a warehouse in Piraeus, Greece; and at the orchestra level of an 18th-century Roman theatre. It arrived this week at BAM Fischer in Brooklyn, where its largely Lithuanian artists (some of whom have been with “Sun & Sea” since its first presentation at the National Gallery in Vilnius in 2017) were shared with a New York-area Added are supernumeraries that have raised the beach tattoo quotient quite a bit.
Collapsed in the Black Box Theater of the Brooklyn Academy of Music, the opera has lost some of its vertical influence. And its reverence for carefree international travel has a slight feel of a pre-pandemic time capsule. But “Sun & Sea” is one of the biggest achievements in the performance of the past 10 years: Very, seductive and clever in ways that reveal themselves days or years later. It’s a performance that makes the extinction of a species feel as acceptable and unforgettable as a perfect pop song.
The New York run is sold out, although standby tickets are available, and tickets are increasingly going to the latter stops in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Bentonville, Ark. Here this is being done for five hours each day, and ticket holders can enter at half-time-hour intervals and stay for as long as they wish. (The score runs in a loop of over an hour.)
Looking down from a mezzanine, you see beach-goers singing a few minutes of solos or duets, sometimes interrupted by errant kids or a flying beach ball. Two lovers argue about what time to get up to go to the airport the next day. An older woman reads the multilingual label on her sunscreen tube. A nouveau rich mother (soprano Kalliopi Petro, on a chaise longue) decks out her recent Australian family vacation, free pia coladas and coral with a “bleached, pale whitewash”.
Only gently, from afar, do these characters feel that summers are a little warmer than before, that the waves are a little scary. A young woman (Nabila Dandara Vieira Santos, lying on a beach towel) with yoga mat and self-help book in red sundress, green plastic bag, fishy algae blooms: “O the sea never had so much color! “
This contextual structure, as well as its repetition in the hours, is central to the force of “Sun and Sea”—which is, indirectly, immersively climate, with the same casual disambiguation of most holidays (or, frankly, most legislators). sees change. Soloists often sing the same melody twice, once with simple lyrics about their day at the beach, and once with poetic, cosmic, climactic inclinations.
A perpetually troubled beach-goer (mezzo-soprano eagle paskevicine) sings an aria about tourists who won’t clean up after their dogs; Later, to the same octave-leap melody, she marvels last Christmas “It felt like it might be Easter!” A corporate workaholic (Tender Bass Vytautus Pasternokus in Maroon Swim Trunks) sings incessantly on the beat along the pulsating monotone of the score – first about the difficulties of comfort, and then, later, about the “suppressed negativity” that “lava” Like” turns out. Like lava, like lava, like lava.”
The entire cast sings an Adagio Vacationers chorus – “You shouldn’t leave your kids unattended!” – It is reset, at the tail of the opera’s hour-long cycle, with the most poetic invocation of Granite’s abode. “Eutrophication!” Beach sings. “Our bodies are covered with slippery green wool; Our swimsuits are filled with algae.”
Then the first chorus repeats. Fun follows fear, fear comes after fun, neither has a major impact on the other. The world heats up, and singers apply more sunscreen. The woods burn on the other shore, and we stand in line for brunch with smoke in our eyes. Barzdziukaite, Grainyte and Lapelyte are among the few artists willing to engage with climate change on this scale, with this seriousness: not as an impending disaster, but an entire era in which pleasures and disasters intersect. Will clash against you and the end will never come.
Granite’s lyrics still invoke “our northern flatlands”, a Schengen area sculpture arrived by discount European air carriers, although the beach in BAM is placed in places in New York: engulfed in sand, Lithuanian word-searching. Along with the booklet, are bodega takeout trays and a tote bag from the Park Slope Food Co-op. Not that the translation in New York has been seamless. BAM Fischer is misplaced for “Sun and Sea,” where singers and supernumeraries perched on tiny sandbars pinned against ugly gray walls.
And the mezzanine is low, keeping us too close to the singers and negating us the bird’s-eye – or drone-eye – view of the beach-goers so important to Barzdzukite’s staging. “Sun and Sea” is choreographed to look overhead from a forensic distance, as if we were the sun god watching our wayward creation. Yet that protective distance is deliberately negated by the new conditions of the performance audience: above all, by phone operated by most of the audience. (We might say that a working definition of performing arts, as distinct from opera or theatre, is that members of the audience are allowed to use their phones.)
Putting us over the singers, Barzdziukite set up the perfect shot; He is, after all, a film director, and has used the same approach in documentaries about habitat decay. First in Venice, then in Rome, and now here again, I watched my fellow audience members hold their phones in their hands throughout the performance, as if forced by the aerial view. He placed them parallel to the platform below, so that the screen was completely filled with sand.
By design, this episodic opera is further cut into shareable snippets, or else just pictures we can scroll through later, as if they were our own holiday snaps. While it falls a little short in BAM, “Sun and Sea”‘s tremendous feat persists: it brings our ecological restlessness and our technological aversions into registration, turning the endless holiday of opera into its own. We have become new people, with new eyes and ears, in a new environment, and we are still taking the days off.
sun and sea
Through September 26 in BAM Fischer, Brooklyn; 718-636-4100, bam.org.
