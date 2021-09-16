Review: In ‘Sun and Sea’, We Lay Away from the End of the World

In May 2019, as the art world raced through the first preview day of the Venice Biennale, a small number of us drove to a naval base in the northeast corner of the city.

There, inside a damp storehouse masquerading as an ad hoc pavilion for Lithuania, we climbed onto a scaffold and looked down at a startling sight: a large sandy beach. Below us the children played with buckets and shovel; The dogs nap and nap; And more than a dozen artists sang delayed flights and volcanoes to an extravagant, consistently catchy electronic score.

No one had judged this as the highlight of the biennial. But it quickly became clear that it was a masterpiece of culture in a changing climate: a seemingly rare subject for art, given its urgency. Three days later “Sun and Sea” (the title, like the musical, is only superficially benign) won the show’s top prize, the Golden Lion, even as its three young Lithuanian creators – director Ragail Barzdzukait, librettist. Viva Granite and The Composer Lina Lapelite are working—with Italian curator Lucia Pietroisti—to secure funding to finish the run.