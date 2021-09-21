Review: In ‘The Last of the Love Letters’, passion is inevitable

Exactly what those ambitions are was not always clear to me. Playing the character of a woman named Onli In the program “You”, Anyanwu delivers a fiery comic diatribe for an absent lover, who is apparently unclear about leaving. There’s no doubt that he’s annoyed at how he morphed her into the image he wanted: “I put on the right lip color / I dressed in your choice,” he adds to the script’s quasi-poetic cadence. But she hesitates to admit her accountability, often with a sly grin:

“Well, if I’m honest, I like what you needed,” she grants, adding later: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel good / Sometimes / Too often / Withholding most of the time.”

The choice between these two modes, though presented amusingly by Anyanu, is somewhat planned, and it might have been even more so if it were not for the bold staging choices by director Patricia McGregor. Bringing physical life to bare text oscillations, he at one point inserted Anyanu into the sound hole of the former guitar like Patreon’s fifth and threatens to light it. At another point, involving happy thoughts, the character is directed to make enjoyable use of that bed.

But it’s a truly abandoned love story, it turns out that’s only fodder for what happens next. After 20 Minutes of You, when a jarring reorganization of Yu-Huan Chen’s set brings us into a whole other world, we get you No. The next 50 minutes take place in a high-security cell, the kind you can imagine housing the most dangerous, psychic prisoners.

The man inside it, Daniel J. Watts, is clearly insane in both senses. But even when drugged by an orderly (Xavier Scott Evans), he doesn’t seem dangerous. Instead, he seems emotionally deranged, desperate to be reunited with a woman who has unilaterally ended things with him. As we begin to wonder whether the woman in question is the one we previously knew — or, for that matter, a real woman, or many — her imprisonment, no less than her longing, begins to seem more metaphorical than real.