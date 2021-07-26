Review: In ‘You Are Here,’ Dancing and Splashing at Lincoln Center

As dance regains its place in the performing arts this summer – gradually, with courage and the best of intentions – putting on a show takes on a different weight. How exactly should the show play out? Who shares the responsibility and who gets the credit? If the past year and a half has taught us anything, it’s to pay attention to those on the edges, to recalibrate just who and what are essential. Art and artists, certainly. But it takes more than artists to make art a reality.

“You Are Here,” a sculpture and sound installation on Hearst Plaza commissioned by Lincoln Center, contains audio portraits of composer and sound artist Justin Hicks. The play reveals the pandemic experiences of artists as well as people working behind the scenes, including Lila Lomax, who works at Lincoln Center Security – and sings at work – Cassie Mey, who works in the dance division of The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and Valarie Wong, nurse at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. The decor is also adorned with fabric sculptures by set designer Mimi Lien, whose headless shapes, a mix of fabric textures and dried and fresh flowers, are growing all over the square a bit like avant-garde scarecrows.