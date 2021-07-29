Review: Marina Abramovic Summons Maria Callas in ‘7 Deaths’

MUNICH – In Leos Carax’s new film, “Annette,” the husband and wife played by Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard are portrayed in reverse terms. As a comedian, he kills every night; as an opera star, she dies.

It is of course a reductive vision of opera. But the alignment of the art form and the disappearance persists in the popular imagination and guides “7 deaths of Maria Callas”. Dramatically flawed from a project by performance artist Marina Abramovic, it was performed in front of its largest audience in person to date at the Bavarian State Opera here, after a very broadcast and live broadcast. restricted last year. He’s bound for Paris and Athens in September, then Berlin and Naples – and who knows where else, with Abramovic’s stardom behind him.

“7 Deaths” is a reunion of divas in which Callas is summoned through a series of tunes for which she was notable. She is then inhabited on stage and in short films – summoning a spirit that Abramovic says is always very present with us.