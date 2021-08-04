Review: Mostly Mozart Returns to Lincoln Center, Quietly
The Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, the flagship ensemble of Lincoln Center’s summer musical series, is the latest group to return live to New York. But unlike some organizations, he quietly returned to action.
Early Monday evening, Louis Langrée, the musical director of the orchestra, conducted 13 musicians in a Mozart masterpiece, the “Gran Partita” Serenade for winds in B flat. The informal performance – a surprise pop-up, produced with little promotion – took place on the inviting artificial turf with which Lincoln Center covered its place.
The concert, and other offerings at the centre’s Restart Stages business this summer, was conceived at a time when arts institutions were particularly careful to avoid attracting oversized crowds amid fears of the virus spreading. These concerns, of course, persist.
But I would have liked the cover, even modest, of Mostly Mozart to be more praised. In addition to crowd control, the centre’s reluctance could have to do with the questionable fate of the venerable festival: as my colleague Javier C. Hernández reported on Tuesday when announcing the news of the centre’s new artistic director, officials say ‘They mainly work on the future of Mozart. That’s not reassuring, especially since just four years ago, the center, struggling with budget issues, dissolved the Lincoln Center Festival to focus on reinventing Mostly Mozart.
Despite the limited publicity, a few hundred people, including children climbing and sliding along the curved artificial turf walls, were already on the lawn before the show started. As the players took their places and began to warm up with Langrée, the crowd grew even larger.
Langrée explained to the audience how special the occasion was for the musicians – the “first time in two years that Mostly Mozart has met again”. He announced a performance schedule for the rest of the week, including two more pop-ups, both at 6 p.m. Tuesday, a performance by a Mozart duo for violin and viola accompanying two dancers from the New York City Ballet. , and on Wednesday, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and Mozart’s Divertimento in D (K. 136). On Friday at Damrosch Park, at 8 p.m., the full orchestra will play Mozart’s first and last symphonies.
Monday’s performance was magnificent; hearing the music in this space amid grateful New Yorkers was inspiring. The musicians, who played wonderfully, were visibly moved.
In the “Gran Partita” Serenade, Mozart achieves a strange mixture of breeze and grandeur. The music sounds great and sunny, but it’s also intricate and intricate, almost epic: the piece has seven movements and is about 45 minutes long. The notation is heavier than what was typical of wind serenades at the time. Besides the two bassoons and two standard oboes, two clarinets are reinforced by two basset horns (a lower alto clarinet); two French horns are doubled to four; and a double bass brings additional depth.
Subtle amplification allowed intricate details to stand out beautifully. Langrée and the musicians – determined, it seemed, to attract listeners – played entire sequences with soft sound and smooth grace, especially in the sublime slow movement. Still, the more fiery episodes were full-bodied and thrilling. The final rondo was exceptionally lively.
It was gratifying to see how many people who maybe hadn’t planned to hear this performance found themselves standing near the players or sitting on the lawn, listening intently, including mothers swaying to the beat of the music. with babies in their arms. Most of the time, Mozart is back, although many music lovers in New York did not know it.
