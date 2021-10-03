Review: New York City Ballet’s Costume Drama

In his combative and long-running “Sky to Hold”, Miller collaborated with Cortzer, whose costumes – more fitted and traditionally dance-friendly – ​​changed over time with Nicole Pearce’s lightsabers and Colombians. -Canadian became more colorful with the singer-songwriter. Lido Pimienta who composed the score and performed on stage – albeit from the sidelines – in an electric yellow dress. As she sang, her body responded, to the sound of her strong and silky voice. Sometimes I used to think, This dance to watch?

Pimienta brought a lovely story to the ballet: a seed falls in love by storm. The seed was Taylor Stanley, whose decisive, fast-paced dance moves this inconsistent ballet could not try to carry; The storm was Sarah Morans, whose hair acted as a fifth limb. The dancers carved images from the natural world as they swayed across the stage like trees or gusts of wind. It ended in yellow: the inevitable sunshine that followed a storm.

As “Sky To Hold” swings from one part to the next, dancers are balanced on the shoulders of others like royalty; Stanley, on the floor—he was, after all, a seed—rolled from his belly to his back with the rubbery, sinuous ease of a breaker and later arched into a backbend that extended until he reached his stage on the stage. The top of the head does not relax. .