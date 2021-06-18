Review Of Nokia 5.4 And Nokia 3.4 Smartphones – Review: Know the features of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 before buying, amazing features in the budget range

Review Of Nokia 5.4 And Nokia 3.4 Smartphones – Review: Know the features of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 before shopping for, amazing features in the budget range

HMD International-owned handset maker Nokia has launched its 2 new smartphones in the Indian smartphone market. They’ve been launched in the market beneath the identify of Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4. Each these Nokia smartphones are budget range smartphones. In these you can see many good features. Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD International, stated in an announcement, “With this primary launch of the 12 months, we’re bringing distinctive presents for our followers. It will possibly assist them to extend the potentialities in their skilled and private life. All of these can be found in a package deal that features the proper worth and the belief of the model. So know what’s particular in these two Nokia smartphones.

Features of Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch HD Plus show. This Nokia cellphone works on the Android 10 working system. Its particular factor is that it has been given as much as 6 GB of RAM and as much as 64 GB of inner storage. Speaking about the processor, the Snapdragon 662 SoC processor has been given in this cellphone. With the assist of micro SD card, you possibly can increase its reminiscence as much as 512 GB. With as much as 6 GB of RAM, this cellphone will grasp much less. There will probably be no reminiscence downside with micro SD card. The show has additionally been given massive in it.

That is the digital camera setup

Speaking about the digital camera setup of Nokia 5.4, 4 cameras have been given on its rear panel. It has a main digital camera of 48 megapixels. Other than this, a 5-megapixel extremely-extensive angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter have been given. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel ‘punch-gap’ digital camera. A devoted Google Assistant button has additionally been given in this cellphone. To offer energy to the cellphone, it has a 4000 mAh battery, which comes with 10 W charging assist.

Features of Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4 comes with twin nano sim assist. It has a 6.39 inch Full HD Plus show. Speaking about RAM, this cellphone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inner storage. Together with this, Snapdragon 460 SoC processor has been put in in it. The reminiscence of this cellphone may be expanded as much as 512 GB with the assist of micro SD card.

Nokia 3.4 digital camera setup

Speaking about its digital camera setup, triple digital camera setup will probably be obtainable on the rear panel of this cellphone. It has a main digital camera of 13 megapixels. Other than this, a 5-megapixel extremely-extensive angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor have been given in it. For selfie and video calling, an 8-megapixel digital camera has been given in its entrance. To offer energy to the cellphone, it has a 4000 mAh battery, which comes with 5 W charging.

value

Speak about the worth of these two Nokia smartphones, then the Nokia 5.4 smartphone will probably be obtainable on Flipkart from February 17 with two variants. These variants – 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will probably be obtainable for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499 respectively. On the different hand, Nokia 3.4 will probably be obtainable on Amazon and Flipkart from February 20. Its solely variant 4 GB + 64 GB has come, which prices Rs 11,999.