Review: Shakespeare’s ‘Merry Wives,’ Now in South Harlem

Who wouldn’t need a warm welcome back to the live theater like the one offered on those late summer evenings in Central Park? There, Jocelyn Bioh’s “Merry Wives,” a cheerful adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Merry Wives of Windsor” set in an African diasporic community in Harlem, does all a comedy can do to embrace all comers.

First, director Saheem Ali, born in Kenya, enthusiastically greets the speakers at the Delacorte Theater. Next, Farai Malianga, a drummer from Zimbabwe, leads the audience in a chorus of calls and responses of African vernacular greetings: “Asé” (Nigeria), “Yebo” (South Africa) and “Wau-Wau” (Senegal ) among them. By the time the play proper begins, we are all innocent cultural appropriators.

Or should I say inappropriate play? Purists who yearn for the original text (circa 1597) – and perhaps the world it existed in – will find plenty of things that will get their goat in Bioh’s metamorphosis, including the Roast Goat. She cut the number of characters by almost half and the runtime by more than a third. (Ali’s production is 110 quick minutes, with no intermission.) Much of Shakespeare’s pun, incomprehensible without an Elizabethan thesaurus, has been swept away by words like “master” and “mistress” and their buzzkill implications.

Fortunately, Bioh didn’t replace them with awakened lectures. She said she wanted a “Happy Wives” that her Ghanaian family could enjoy, and reaching the goal didn’t rule out the rest of us. Or, rather, she made us all part of the family, perhaps erasing part of Shakespeare’s worldview in the process, but highlighting the human qualities we know from our own households – or, if not, of popular culture.