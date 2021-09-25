Review: The Philharmonic tries another makeshift home

Perhaps it was the surge of adrenaline that the New York Philharmonic felt finally returning to a live concert at Lincoln Center after a year and a half. Maybe reducing the symphonic power to a temporary venue—Alice Tully Hall, with just over a third of the seats of the orchestra’s usual theater across the street—was a work in progress on the opening night.

Whatever the reason, the Philharmonic’s jumbled, loud performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 last week left me stunned. Closer to the action from my seat – perhaps that was part of the problem too – the performance seemed in line with the worst impulses of the orchestra’s music director Jaap van Zweden, who announced just before season one that he would be stepping down in 2024.

He intimidated, overpowered Beethoven even blew up a normally gentle soloist, Daniil Trifonov, who huffed and pounded. It did not go well for the remainder of this season, much of which would be held in the form of a renovation of David Geffen Hall, home of the Philharmonic in Tully.

not so fast. On Thursday—the orchestra’s nerves probably settled, and now at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center’s Jazz, another temporary house much smaller than Geffen’s, but airier than Tully’s—a different Beethoven piano concerto, third, was spectacular.