Review: The Philharmonic tries another makeshift home
Perhaps it was the surge of adrenaline that the New York Philharmonic felt finally returning to a live concert at Lincoln Center after a year and a half. Maybe reducing the symphonic power to a temporary venue—Alice Tully Hall, with just over a third of the seats of the orchestra’s usual theater across the street—was a work in progress on the opening night.
Whatever the reason, the Philharmonic’s jumbled, loud performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 last week left me stunned. Closer to the action from my seat – perhaps that was part of the problem too – the performance seemed in line with the worst impulses of the orchestra’s music director Jaap van Zweden, who announced just before season one that he would be stepping down in 2024.
He intimidated, overpowered Beethoven even blew up a normally gentle soloist, Daniil Trifonov, who huffed and pounded. It did not go well for the remainder of this season, much of which would be held in the form of a renovation of David Geffen Hall, home of the Philharmonic in Tully.
not so fast. On Thursday—the orchestra’s nerves probably settled, and now at the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center’s Jazz, another temporary house much smaller than Geffen’s, but airier than Tully’s—a different Beethoven piano concerto, third, was spectacular.
Yes, I know: Another week, another Beethoven concert. But it’s a little easier to forgive the unimaginative programming when the performance is as spirited and full-bodied as Yefim Bronfman was as a solo artist.
Beloved by this orchestra, in particular this composer, Bronfman built imperceptibly through the first movement to the organ-like grandeur in his cadenza. Then her tone changed to a pearly dream before ending in a shivering trill. At the beginning of Largo (later recalled in his Encore, Chopin’s Nocturne No. 8 in D flat) his quiet chivalry was matched by silky strings. The Rondo finale was all around, but Bronfman never put phrases in italics or boldface; It was an easy game, in the best sense.
The concerto follows Hannah Kendall’s “Kanashibari” (2013), which has a few ethereal moments before falling into a long stretch of John Adams-esque chugging strings and brass fanfare, accompanied by awkward slaps of wood. But the orchestra played it with focus and polish.
Opening with seven or eight minutes of contemporary work that surrounded Beethoven and Haydn’s later hours, the program was in the classic mode of an ensemble that is intensely cautious yet seeks to appear progressive.
A minor complication is that Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto is frequent fodder for the Philharmonic, not Haydn’s Symphony No. 92 in G (“Oxford”). It’s standard repertory, sure, but not for an orchestra that hadn’t played it in nearly 20 years until trying it out this summer.
This makes you, as performances of his symphonies often do, want to hear him all the time. The phrases were initially coined, but not overly managed, especially when they shine like “Oxford.” Perhaps going for crispness, Van Zweiden sometimes erred on the side of courteousness, and the final movement sometimes tipped to feel more inspired than funny. But the play was largely rich and good: balanced and gentle in the second movement, then graceful and patient, and even with a hint of mystery, in the third.
Based on first impressions, it seems that, this season in the Philharmonic’s two main residences, the intimate yet spacious Rose Theater may give the orchestra and its sound more room to breathe.
New York Philharmonic
The program is repeated on Fridays and Saturdays at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Manhattan; nyphil.org.
#Review #Philharmonic #makeshift #home
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.