Review: To a Rare King Arthur Opera, Bard Says ‘Welcome Back’

ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY – It took just two words over the speakers for the audience at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College on Sunday night to burst into loud applause: “Welcome back.”

Welcome, indeed, to Ernest Chausson’s rarely heard opera “Le Roi Arthus”, presented as part of Bard’s SummerScape festival. And welcome back to many spectators, for whom being in a theater for a live opera with a full orchestra and choirs, after such a long deprivation, was truly something to applaud.

“King Arthus”, based on the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, has proven to be a powerful work for this busy and polarized moment in American life. It is the story of an idealist sovereign who fails to achieve the Age of Enlightenment he seeks, but whose principles will endure, as an angelic choir assures us at the end of an often lovely score. The production is the latest project in conductor Leon Botstein’s long campaign to shatter classical music from its fixation on repertoire bases and draw attention to neglected works.