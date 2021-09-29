Review: Tracy Letts brings long knives into short plays

Wilson is terrific in the 12-minute monologue, humanizing rudeness and hostility to management (as much as he did as Dwight Schrute on “The Office”) while not sympathizing. In director Patrick Zakem’s heartless close-up, it looks like he’s actively curdling. Still, “Night Safari”, with its slightly more shrewd conceit, isn’t much more than a lark—perhaps like a fox, characterized (I read) by its quick, high-pitched lyrics.

“The Old Country,” written in 2015, is no less foxy; What sounds at first like a simple lunchtime conversation between two coders embodied by papier-mâché puppets, but without commenting in any other area you realize the men are talking cross-purposes. Ted (voiced by William Peterson) is the spier of the pair, and is basically the composing mantis; He admires the diner’s sandwiches, remembers the Russian waitress who worked there and waxed sexist on the subject of past conquests.

But Landy (the great Mike Nussbaum, who is 97 years old) lets go of his swamp, drifting into a sea of ​​random and often inappropriate thoughts. When Ted says of the last meeting, “We were sitting there in a booth,” Landy responds: “You saw a woman in half.”

As his non sequiturs (or at least I hope they are non sequiturs) become even more so, you realize he’s not really responding; Rather, he is making proclamations from a closed world of his own, as probably all of us do.

That notion is deepened by the choice (the director, again, is Zakem) to stage a piece written for humans with puppets, as provided by Grace Needleman, rather than specifying it as human. Seems to normalize the experience the way live performers do. Their gloomy grandeur and appropriate physicality—Ted’s stiff white hair looks like Scotch tape, as if he were alone holding them together—give “The Old Country” a load of universal tragedy in just eight minutes.

Or maybe I mean the flame of universal tragedy. There is no screaming in these plays; The theatrical format makes all theatrical acts, and only by implication. The difference between what is being said and what is being shown is pain.