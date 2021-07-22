Review: Unearthing the Late Curiosities of Tennessee Williams

Once mortals become immortal, it’s easy to forget how much they’ve stumbled in life. This is certainly the case with Tennessee Williams, who secured his place in the pantheon of American dramatic writing with his first hits “The Glass Menagerie”, “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”, but has spent the last two decades – after “The Night of the Iguana” in 1961 – in what Hilton Als calls “a sort of critical purgatory.”

But the critics at their most vital aren’t a pack of barking wolves chasing weakened prey. They are the champions of the forgotten, the underestimated, the misunderstood. With that in mind, Als, a writer for The New Yorker who won the Pulitzer Prize for Critics in 2017, is asking for a re-examination of some late works by Williams.

In “Selections From Tennessee Williams”, the second episode of the two-part New York Theater Workshop “Hilton Als Presents” podcast, he extracts excerpts from three plays that were rejected in their time: “In the Bar of a Tokyo Hotel” by 1969; “The Red Devil Battery Sign,” which died in 1975 en route to Broadway; and “Clothes for a Summer Hotel,” Williams’ last Broadway premiere in his lifetime. It opened in 1980 on its 69th birthday and encountered such a heap of mocking reviews that it closed after just two weeks.

These pieces are not unusual in Williams’ work as considerations of masculinity, sexuality, or the divided self – although, as Als notes, each includes a male artist character.