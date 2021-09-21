Review: What If ‘Star Wars’ Were Actually Japanese?

“Intellectual property” probably wasn’t a term anyone thought to apply to “Star Wars” when the first film premiered in May 1977. More than 40 years of movies, books, television series, toys, games, trading cards and theme park rides later, it’s hard to think of anything like the outer-space saga of George Lucas.

That may be on the minds of Lucasfilm executives who came up with “Star Wars: Visions,” a set of nine animated short films coming to Disney+ on Wednesday. It’s the brand’s latest calculated exploit, but it won’t tire you out. It is low-key and small-scale, and has an original twist: the 13- to 22-minute films were made by various Japanese anime studios, making the project an example of both cross-cultural collaboration and mutual respect.

Animation has been an important segment of the “Star Wars” business and story line, primarily through the “Clone Wars” films and series, including the current Disney+ show “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”. But it never had the two-dimensional, handcrafted beauty you’d find throughout chapters of “The Vision,” not to mention the visual variety, which makes it easy to take in the movies in a single two and a half. – Sitting for hours.

Japanese animators were given free rein to invent characters and depart from “canonical” story lines (hopefully to prevent outrage from overprotective fans). The stand-alone films introduce a raft of new heroes, though at least one includes some familiar characters: bounty hunter Boba Fett appears in Takuo Kimura’s “Tatooine Rhapsody” (Studio Colorado), hunting a hut. Let’s join a band that has run away from the family crime business.