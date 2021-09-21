Review: What If ‘Star Wars’ Were Actually Japanese?
“Intellectual property” probably wasn’t a term anyone thought to apply to “Star Wars” when the first film premiered in May 1977. More than 40 years of movies, books, television series, toys, games, trading cards and theme park rides later, it’s hard to think of anything like the outer-space saga of George Lucas.
That may be on the minds of Lucasfilm executives who came up with “Star Wars: Visions,” a set of nine animated short films coming to Disney+ on Wednesday. It’s the brand’s latest calculated exploit, but it won’t tire you out. It is low-key and small-scale, and has an original twist: the 13- to 22-minute films were made by various Japanese anime studios, making the project an example of both cross-cultural collaboration and mutual respect.
Animation has been an important segment of the “Star Wars” business and story line, primarily through the “Clone Wars” films and series, including the current Disney+ show “Star Wars: The Bad Batch”. But it never had the two-dimensional, handcrafted beauty you’d find throughout chapters of “The Vision,” not to mention the visual variety, which makes it easy to take in the movies in a single two and a half. – Sitting for hours.
Japanese animators were given free rein to invent characters and depart from “canonical” story lines (hopefully to prevent outrage from overprotective fans). The stand-alone films introduce a raft of new heroes, though at least one includes some familiar characters: bounty hunter Boba Fett appears in Takuo Kimura’s “Tatooine Rhapsody” (Studio Colorado), hunting a hut. Let’s join a band that has run away from the family crime business.
Anime as a genre and “Star Wars” as a franchise are insular, overly formal creative worlds with traditions and expectations that can be unsettling. But they have always influenced each other, and there are crossroads that show up in movies. Lucas’ core concept of the Force aligns with the eco-romanticism prevalent in science-fiction and fantasy anime. Jedi Knights, with their robes and lightsabers, are samurai by another name. And the two traditions share an extraordinary fondness for chirping robotic assistants.
These elements appear in nine films in different configurations. What the mix varies: the extent to which the movies feel like “Star Wars” shorts that feature anime character designs, or are like anime shorts that borrow “Star Wars” motifs.
Films at the “Star Wars” end of the spectrum include “The Twins” (directed by Hiroyuki Imashi for Studio Trigger), about a brother and sister who are the darker equivalents of Luke and Leia, a double-hued star destroyer. and Kenji Kamiyama’s ambitious “The Ninth Jedi” (Production IG), a plan to gather a group of hunted Jedi and reunite them with lightsabers.
More interesting to big fans of anime than Lucasfilm are shorts that feature action in Japanese settings that aren’t a standard part of the “Star Wars” landscape. One of the more exciting films is Planet Tau in Yuki Igarashi’s “Lope and Ocho” (Studio Geno), a richly detailed urban Japanese world. Masahiko Otsuka’s “The Elder” (Trigger) and Eunyoung Choi’s “Akakiri” (Science SARU) depict the Japanese countryside traditionally in anime; “Akakiri” enhances the association with watercolor and pen-and-ink effects.
“Akakiri” also brings the anime-“Star Wars” connection full circle: its story about a princess and a samurai embarking on a perilous journey in the company of two enthusiastic ordinary people, the Akira Kurosawa film “The Hidden Fortress”. The plot, which was one of Lucas’ primary inspirations for the original “Star Wars” film.
The most interesting in shorts are those who are immersed in such connections. Takanobu Mizuno’s mostly black-and-white “The Duel” (Kamikaze Douga) also invokes Kurosawa, an R2-D2 robot in a traditional straw farmer’s hat with “Yojimbo”-style wandering ronin. Abel Gongora’s charming, cartoonish “T0-B1” (Science SARU), about an android who wants to be human, salutes classic anime hero Astro Boy.
(The collection presents a practical cultural and aesthetic question for the non-Japanese speaker: subtitles versus dubbing. Subtitles are always the right answer for anime, but the English track with “Vision” features several notable voices, including Neil Patrick Harris. Hue, Alison Brie, and “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu. The dubbing sounds artificial as ever, but it’s worth switching up occasionally, like when George Takei voices one of the commoners in “Akakiri.” .)
That “Star Wars: Visions” is, after all, a happy diversion compared to a truly fulfilling experience, not a factor in timing or talent. That’s because all the movies — and you can feel it with a sinking sensation as you watch — play out like auditions for a continuous series rather than an organic hole; No one really feels self-sufficient, and some even end up with obvious cliffhangers. To paraphrase Yoda, there is no work. Strive only for future relics.
