Review: With Fresh Subtlety, Opera Returns to New York City

Opera is back in New York.

On Tuesday evening, two months before the Metropolitan Opera’s scheduled reopening, a full-scale live performance took place, for the first time since before the pandemic. And it was in the shadow of the Met, in Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park, that the Teatro Nuovo presented a semi-staged concert dress version of Rossini’s “Barber of Seville”. (There is a second performance on Wednesday evening.)

Like almost all outdoor performances, this one required amplification. Usually it is a burden. Yet on Tuesday it turned out to be an ointment for the audience of around 750, as the music had to compete with the growling noises of generators and creaking machines on a nearby street.