Revised list of JEE Main May session released exam will be held in August-September

JEE Main May Session 2021: Revised dates for JEE Main 4th session exam have been announced. According to the revised list, the exam will be held from August 26 to September 2.

JEE Main May Session 2021: The revised dates for JEE Main 4th ie May session exam for admission to BTech courses have been announced. According to the revised list, now this exam will be held in August. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave this information through a tweet. According to the latest update, JEE May session exam will be conducted from 26 August to 2 September. He wrote in the tweet – In view of the persistent demand of the students, NTA has been advised to provide a gap of four weeks between session 3 and session 4 of JEE Main 2021 exam.

Candidates can apply till 20 July

Keeping this in mind, JEE Main Exam 2021 session 4 will now be held on 26, 27 and 31 August, and 1 and 2 September, 2021. A total of 7.32 lakh candidates have already registered for JEE (Main) 2021 session 4 in this exam. Apart from this, recently the National Testing Agency has also extended the application deadline for registration in JEE Main session 4. Candidates can now apply for BE or BTech (Paper 1) and BArch (Paper 2A) or BPlanning (Paper 2B) till July 20.

For JEE May session, students will have to apply on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit card for the third session of JEE Main has been issued. In the third session, only engineering candidates will appear for the exam. Whereas in Session 4, candidates of B Planning and Architecture will also appear. Candidates can get the detailed information related to this exam by visiting the official website nta.ac.in.

