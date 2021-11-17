Revising China’s History, to Glorify Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping’s campaign to increase his power for years to come reached a new high on Tuesday, when the Chinese Communist Party issued a resolution on history that anointed him as one of its most respected leaders, hours after Mr. Xi held a video discussion with President Biden.
Senior party officials passed the resolution last week, when some of the key issues were published in the official summary of their meeting. But the government has late released the entire document, the third summary in the 100-year history of the Chinese Communist Party. Scholars, investors and government analysts will analyze the resolution to see what it reveals about Mr. Xi’s global outlook and intentions. Here are some of the ones I found to be interesting:
Exaltation of Xi Jinping
The effects of the Chinese Communist Party’s literal commentary and documents can sometimes be enchanting. Not at this time.
Official speeches and a group of editors have emphasized that the resolution had one main objective: to cement Mr. Xi’s status as a revolutionary leader needed to ensure China’s rise.
Approximately two-thirds of the document is dedicated to Mr. Xi’s nine years in power and the changes he has made in politics, economics, foreign policy, and other areas. Mr. Shi’s name appears 22 times in the resolution; Mao Tse Tung has 18 mentions and Deng Xiaoping has six. Mr Xi’s immediate predecessor, Hu Jintao, has been in power for a decade.
Like the path in Chinese politics, Mr. Xi’s own declaration of advancement is already included in the resolution: “two establishments” (“Liang Gay Quelli”) – that is, to establish Mr. Xi as China’s “main” leader and establish his ideas as China’s basic official principle. The announcement was made by party workers in a speech after the Central Committee approved the decision last week.
The official said in a statement issued on Friday that “there must be a strong commitment to the core, the core of the core, the core and strict adherence to the core,” the official statement from the meeting said.
Mr. Xi was powerful even before the resolution of history, but the document shows the intention to take him to a new stage of influence before the Congress of the Communist Party next year. Breaking the two-term pattern that emerged during his predecessors, Congress will give Mr Xi a third five-year term as party leader. It will also add political urgency to its policy priorities, including the “Common Prosperity” program, in an effort to curb economic inequality as well as strengthen China’s indigenous technological capabilities.
Handle history carefully
The history resolution establishes them in the sky of the party’s era-defined leaders, along with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Mao led China to stand up against oppression; Deng led it to prosperity; And now Mr. Xi is leading it to power – the same way the resolution repeats the three-stage description of China’s rise.
Assessing Deng’s legacy, Mr. Xi is faced with a difficult issue: If Deng and his chosen successors – Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao – have been so successful, what is the justification for the sharp shift to more centralized, authoritarian control that Mr. Xi has overseen? On the other hand, Mr Xi’s claim to be an economic reformer could be hit if he denigrated Deng, who is still widely respected in China.
The resolution praises the Deng era for driving China’s economic development and defends Deng’s decision to use armed force to crush pro-democracy protests that erupted in China in 1989. , ”He says.
However, the resolution also clearly states that before 2012, when Mr Xi came to power, there were a host of problems: corruption, political non-discipline and lack of trust in the party, as well as widespread issues such as industrial pollution and inefficient growth. His immediate predecessors suggested that he let things go.
“The external environment was bringing many new threats and challenges,” said Mr Xi, referring to the period before he took office. Corruption was rampant within the Communist Party. “Some party members and officials have had a serious crisis in their political beliefs.”
Potential disadvantages also came to the fore when dealing with Mao’s legacy. Under Mr Xi’s leadership, the party has stepped up censorship to protect Mao from criticism. Officials have reduced research and teaching to the devastating decades of Mao’s rule. But going too far to defend Mao could also be dangerous.
Understand China’s historic resolution
Mr Xi has faced criticism that his campaign against his political allegiance threatens to revive parts of China’s Maoist past. Mr. Xi was not interested in expelling a mob like Mao’s, so he tried to justify Mao’s excesses while vigorously defending Mao’s overall record.
The resolution praises Mao as the founder of the People’s Republic and credits him with creating a new China free from foreign imperialism. He gives only one broad phrase to summarize the worst crises of Mao’s time, including the Great Leap Forward, an attempt to take China to the end of the Great Depression, and the Cultural Revolution that engulfed the country through war and purification.
Under Mao’s leadership, “despite serious obstacles to the investigation,” the resolution says China has made “great achievements.”
No regrets
The resolution does not indicate that Mr Xi has admitted to any wrongdoing during his nine years in power. Much of the resolution, on the other hand, describes its success in stamping out corruption, reducing poverty, and removing political opposition to mainland China and the Communist Party’s rule in Hong Kong.
Before Mr. Xi took office, the resolution stated that China “lacked the capacity to defend national security.”
Nor does the resolution justify any criticism made by foreign politicians that China’s hectic, heavy-handed diplomacy has unnecessarily offended other countries. The resolution states that Mr. Xi has enhanced China’s international friendship and influence. But the party needs to be resilient to face the dangers ahead, he warned.
“Continuous retreats would only result in bullying by yard grabbers,” the resolution said. “Giving concessions to our way will lead us to a more humiliating strait.”
