Official speeches and a group of editors have emphasized that the resolution had one main objective: to cement Mr. Xi’s status as a revolutionary leader needed to ensure China’s rise.

Approximately two-thirds of the document is dedicated to Mr. Xi’s nine years in power and the changes he has made in politics, economics, foreign policy, and other areas. Mr. Shi’s name appears 22 times in the resolution; Mao Tse Tung has 18 mentions and Deng Xiaoping has six. Mr Xi’s immediate predecessor, Hu Jintao, has been in power for a decade.

Like the path in Chinese politics, Mr. Xi’s own declaration of advancement is already included in the resolution: “two establishments” (“Liang Gay Quelli”) – that is, to establish Mr. Xi as China’s “main” leader and establish his ideas as China’s basic official principle. The announcement was made by party workers in a speech after the Central Committee approved the decision last week.

The official said in a statement issued on Friday that “there must be a strong commitment to the core, the core of the core, the core and strict adherence to the core,” the official statement from the meeting said.

Mr. Xi was powerful even before the resolution of history, but the document shows the intention to take him to a new stage of influence before the Congress of the Communist Party next year. Breaking the two-term pattern that emerged during his predecessors, Congress will give Mr Xi a third five-year term as party leader. It will also add political urgency to its policy priorities, including the “Common Prosperity” program, in an effort to curb economic inequality as well as strengthen China’s indigenous technological capabilities.