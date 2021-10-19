‘Revolutionaries do not apologize, they kiss the noose of the gallows’ – Ashutosh said on the Savarkar controversy; The filmmaker also took a jibe

The streaming of Vicky Kaushal’s film Sardar Udham has started. Ashutosh, a journalist, has appealed to the users to watch this film, to which people have given some such reaction.

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s film ‘Sardar Udham’ has started streaming on Amazon Prime from 16 October. Shoojit Sircar has directed this film. People are giving different types of reaction about the film. Senior journalist Ashutosh has also commented on the film. On this pretext, the ongoing controversy regarding Savarkar has also been mentioned.

Ashutosh wrote in the tweet, ‘Advice to those who consider Savarkar to be a great revolutionary – Look Sardar Udham. Shoojit Sircar’s film. The revolutionaries did not apologize to the British. They used to kiss the noose of the gallows. They did not repent for their actions and did not promise to help the British government for life.’

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri wrote in his tweet, ‘Advice to avoid watching Sardar Hustle. All the fake nationalists may be shocked. A heart attack may also occur. There is also the possibility of paralysis. Because in the Indian independence movement, neither the contribution of a single fake nationalist, nor mention, the Communists/Congressmen kept fighting and dying.

User Feedback: Many users are also reacting to Ashutosh’s tweet. A user named Rohit Kumar writes, ‘If Savkar was really a traitor, why did Indira Gandhi issue a postage stamp in his name?’ Another user writes, ‘Look first by staying in black water. He would have suffered that punishment for years, just show it by spending a few days.’ A user named Narendra Kumar writes, ‘It is a matter to think that if he had supported the British, then why was he put in jail?’

A user named Abhimanyu writes, ‘Subhash Chandra Bose was not a nationalist. Formed his own party and also opposed the Congress. You protest too. But you cannot do this at all because you want to spread a false agenda.

A user named Anand Kumar writes, ‘During the Quit India Movement between 1942-47, more than ten thousand people were martyred. How many of these people were Congressmen or Communists?’ A user named Amit Tiwari writes, ‘Why did it take so long to bring the story of Sardar Udham Singh on screen again in India? There are only two lines in his name in history.