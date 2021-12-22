Revolutionary cap on Mulayam’s head, this is the color of Bajrangbali, said SP spokesperson, BSP leader said – talking about stopping ED raids

BSP spokesperson MH Khan said about the photo of Sangh chief and Mulayam Singh Yadav that this is not the first picture. When PM Modi came to Lucknow, both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were standing on the stage.

A picture of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is becoming quite viral these days. In this photo both are seen sitting together. There is a constant debate going on linking this photo with the UP assembly elections to be held next year. In one such TV debate, there was a tremendous backlash between the SP spokesperson and the BSP spokesperson.

In fact, in a TV debate show named Dangal on Aaj Tak, when Anchor Chitra Tripathi asked SP spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria a question on this, he made a direct attack on BJP about it. He said that the BJP is troubled by the meeting of Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Sangh chief. We don’t have any problem. He said that Mulayam Singh has a revolutionary cap on his head, the color of Bajrangbali. At the same time, the BSP spokesperson said that they are talking about stopping the raids of ED.

Anurag Bhadauria said- ‘We do not have any restlessness. Socialists are not bothered by photographs. We are people who believe in culture and society. Two big people of the society meet in a function, it is not a big deal. BJP is in trouble. Netaji is sitting wearing a red cap, the revolutionary cap is on his head. They know that it is the red color that will talk about taking India forward. This is the color of Bajrangbali.

After this, hitting back at the SP spokesperson, BSP spokesperson MH Khan said that this is not the first picture. When this PM Modi came to Lucknow, both Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were standing on the stage. He said- Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was saying in the Prime Minister’s ear that my son is safe, and see, it was not an ED raid that Mulayam Singh Yadav had reached to meet the RSS chief. This is the story of the picture”.

Please tell that this picture of Mulayam Singh Yadav is of 20 December. When he had reached the wedding ceremony of the granddaughter of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also there. It was here that the two met, after which the picture of this meeting became viral on social media.