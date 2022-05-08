Reward nearly doubled in case of Florida man mysteriously murdered in front of his toddler



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First in Fox: Reward for information on the arrest of a married man in a shocking murder Florida Sources told Gadget Clock Digital that the father will be paid $ 55,000 on Monday as his estranged widow seeks answers.

Microsoft executive Jared Bridgan, 33, was shot dead in front of his young daughter on Feb. 16 after he dropped two twin children from his previous marriage at his ex-wife’s home in Jacksonville Beach.

The Florida man murdered mysteriously in front of his young daughter, now his widow wants an answer

Bridegun was returning home with her 2-year-old Bexley when she encountered a tire in the middle of the street.

When he got out of his car at around 6:30 pm, the child trapped in his car seat was shot dead.

The panicked child sat alone for about three minutes after the killer fled until a pedestrian came to the scene and pulled him out.

Bridegun’s wife, Kirsten Bridegun, was at home with the couple’s other child in London at the time of the crime.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has not publicly identified any suspects in the case, but has released a photo of a dark blue Ford F-150 truck and has called for public health to find out.

In that case, the prize will be raised from $ 30,000 to $ 55,000 on Monday, the source told Gadget Clock Digital.

Sergeant Jacksonville Beach Department’s Tonia Tatar could not immediately be reached for comment. Kirsten Bridgun declined to comment.

Florida is keeping an eye on the man who was killed in front of his young daughter

Carsten Bridegun has struggled to unify her life after her husband’s tragic death.

Friends and supporters of Bridegun held a vigil last month calling for justice in the case.

“This community is strong, we are strong and God is strong in all, and he will not stand by,” Kirsten Bridgun told a rally in Jacksonville Beach.

Jared Bridgun’s ex-wife and twins were not under surveillance. The twins also did not attend his funeral, although they were invited.

The cold murder of a young father in a high-rise suburb of Florida has shaken his community, and the demand for a solution to the case has grown every month.

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661 or the first Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Bridegun family.