Rey Mysterio flying high as cover star for WWE 2K22



Rey Mysterio used to struggle along with his younger son for bragging rights after they performed wrestling video video games collectively.

The WWE high-flying celebrity has loads to boast about now — he is on the cover of the WWE 2K22 online game set for a March 11 launch.

“It’s a second of nice pleasure, not simply for me, however for the generations that come after me. All my individuals, all of the Latinos,” Mysterio stated.

Even higher, Mysterio is a playable character along with his son, Dominik. The youthful Mysterio wrestled his first WWE match in 2020 and later grew to become tag-team champions along with his father.

Mysterio was named the cover star Thursday as the online game from developer Visible Ideas is again after a two-year hiatus. Mysterio joined Brock Lesnar and “Stone Chilly” Steve Austin among the many wrestling greats to make the cover.

Mysterio, who was wrestled all over the world for numerous promotions since his 1989 debut, was chosen partially to honor his 20-year profession with WWE.

The 5-foot-6 Mysterio has lengthy been one in every of WWE’s hottest — and colourful — wrestlers due to his assortment of masks he wears in honor of the Mexican custom of lucha libre wrestling. He is received most main matches and championships in WWE, together with the Royal Rumble Match in 2006 and the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania later that 12 months. The daddy-son duo received the SmackDown tag staff titles final 12 months.

“This second that I am residing proper now with my son, I by no means thought I used to be going to have the ability to reside it,” the 47-year-old Mysterio stated.

WWE 2K22 is offered for preorder on PlayStation and Xbox methods and on PC in digital codecs. WWE 2K22 options 4 editions of the sport.

Companions within the ring, Mysterio desires a rematch along with his son on a gaming system to show he is one of the best within the household within the digital squared circle.

“It is irritating to a degree as a result of I might by no means beat Dom,” he stated.