Rezso Seress Gloomy Sunday infamously known as Hungarian Suicide Song – Gloomy Sunday: The song that took people to the path of death was banned; The composer had also committed suicide

Often when we are confused and restless in our life, our close friends say that listen to music, the mind will become light. However, today it is about that song which used to push people towards death. Actually, a Hungarian songwriter wrote a song named Glumi Sunday. At first many people refused to record it, but when this song was released, people took the step of suicide after listening to it.

In Hungary, in the year 1933, a songwriter Rezso Ceres wrote a song called Glumie Sunday. This song was such that due to which people started committing suicide. However, there is a lot of speculation that Ceres wrote the music after his girlfriend left him, with many speculating that it was written on the horrors of war. The song’s lyrics and music were such that it caused pain and sorrow in people, so it was also called ‘Hungarian Suicide Song’.

Initially, many producers refused to record the song. He believed that this song was very depressing. However, the song was recorded and released more than two years later in 1933. Within a few days of the song’s airing, the cases of suicide started increasing rapidly in the country. Many people also mentioned this song in their suicide note. According to Time magazine, about 17 people had committed suicide due to Gloomy Sunday at that time.

The song became so popular that it was translated into English, sung by famous jazz singer Billie Holiday. The song was re-composed to prevent suicide incidents. But this song was banned in the year 1941 due to lack of reduction in suicide cases. But in the year 2003, the ban was lifted from this song. Surprisingly, Reso Ceres also committed suicide in Budapest in January 1968.

Ceres had previously jumped from the apartment window but was rescued and admitted to the hospital. Then later in the hospital, Ceres committed suicide by strangling herself with a wire. The first death caused by this song was in Berlin, in which a girl committed suicide. However, till date it is not clear what was in the song that people used to commit suicide after listening to it.