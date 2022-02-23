RHC Admission Card 2022: Rajasthan Issues Admission For 1760 Vacancies, Check Exam Date And Sample – Rajasthan HC Clerk, ja, jja Admission Card 2022 published on hcraj.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan High Court has issued admission papers for the examinations for the recruitment of Clerk, Junior Assistant (JA) and Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA). Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can now go to the official website hcraj.nic.in to check and download their tickets. Candidates must enter their username, password and captcha code to download the ticket.A total of 1760 vacancies will be filled in the Rajasthan High Court for various posts including Junior Judicial Assistant, Clerk, Junior Assistant (JA). The written recruitment test will be held on 13th March 2022 (Sunday) from 1 to 3 pm. Check out below how to download Admission and Exam Sample.

Learn how to download admit card

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of RHC hcraj.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3: Here, click on the link ‘RHC JAs for RSLSA and DLSAs and Clerk Grade II for RSJA and District Court 2020’.

Step 4: Click on the Admission Card link and log in by entering the required details.

Step 5: Admission card of Rajasthan High Court Recruitment Examination 2022 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep the printout with you for exam day.

Exam sample

The Rajasthan High Court recruitment exam will be of 2 hours duration. The exam will start at 1 pm and will continue till 3 pm. The exam will ask questions from Hindi, English and general knowledge. Each subject will have 100 marks each. There will be a total of 300 marks paper in which 50-50 multiple choice questions will be asked from each subject.