Rhea Chakraborty International Projects

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the limelight after the death of boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been 1 year since Sushant’s death. In such a situation, the life of Riya Chakraborty is also seen slowly returning on track. Riya is busy trying to restart her career. If reports are to be believed, the actress has also been offered some international projects. It is being told that there are some international casting agencies who are standing in line to sign the actress.

Riya Chakraborty has international offers

According to the news, it is being told that three international casting companies are in talks with Riya Chakraborty about new projects these days. So far the actress has not signed any project, but many options are open in front of Riya. Now what matters is from where Riya gets the job first. She will give priority to him.

Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in the film ‘Chehre’

These days Riya Chakraborty is in the news for her upcoming film Chehre. In this film, she will be seen with veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi. His name appearing in Sushant’s death had a great impact on his work and image. When the poster of the film was out, Riya appeared missing from the poster. At the same time, in the teaser of the film, Riya appeared on the screen for a few seconds only. Now in such a situation, it has to be seen that how long the role has been given to Riya in the film.

Serious allegations were made against the actress in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

Let us tell you that Sushant’s family members had made many serious allegations against Riya Chakraborty. Along with this, Riya was also accused of possessing drugs. On June 14, Sushant was found dead at his home. Three big agencies started investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case. In which CBI, ED, and Narcotics Control Bureau agencies were involved. Despite this, till now Sushant’s death remains a secret. It is not yet clear whether Sushant was murdered or he committed suicide.