Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan in Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case



Rhea Chakraborty names Sara Ali Khan in medication case: Nearly a yr after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s dying, a written assertion of Rhea Chakraborty (his girlfriend on the time of dying) to NCB has surfaced in which she is seen naming actor Sara Ali Khan. A written assertion given to the Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB) in the medication case linked to the SSR dying case has emerged in which Rhea talks about ‘rolling marijuana joints’ with Sara in the yr 2017. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Despatched to 14-day Judicial Custody in Drug Case

A report in Zee Information has revealed the copy of the assertion submitted by the NCB as a part of its charge-sheet in the case. Rhea has written about her WhatsApp chat with Sara in the assertion. On June 4, 2017, as revealed by the actor, she was supplied rolled marijuana joints and vodka by Sara who used to share ‘hand-rolled doobies’ along with her. Additionally Learn – Ankita Lokhande Takes A Break From Social Media, Fan Questions ‘Why Simply Earlier than Sushant’s Demise Anniversary?’

Sara, who has reportedly confessed to the NCB about briefly courting Sushant in the course of the launch of her debut movie Kedarnath, had additionally gone on a Thailand journey with the actor. As talked about by the late actor’s flatmates and associates, she was additionally a daily customer at Sushant’s farmhouse. It was after breaking apart with Sara that Sushant began courting Rhea who was additionally his live-in companion till a couple of days earlier than his dying. She is presently going through abetment to suicide expenses by the late actor’s relations in the case that’s being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), whereas the NCB is investigating a separate drug nexus in reference to the dying case. Additionally Learn – Sara Ali Khan is Grace And Magnificence Personified in Rs 1 Lakh Glossy Black Costume

Final yr, in July, Rhea had even confronted a jail time period of 28 days in the identical case. She is presently out on bail whereas no concrete findings have emerged from the circumstances being dealt with by the NCB and the CBI.

Sushant was discovered hanging to the ceiling fan of his condo at his Bandra residence on June 14. Whereas the police known as it a case of suicide, his household and followers filed a separate case in Bihar alleging abetment to suicide in the matter.