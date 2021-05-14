Rhea Chakraborty Pens Note On Coronavirus Crisis



Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty took to social media sharing her ideas on the present coronavirus state of affairs within the nation. In her submit, the actor talked about unity in these occasions of disaster.

Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram story and talked about how human beings have come collectively to struggle the coronavirus pandemic and that the identical will likely be part of historical past. "It fills my coronary heart to see how we're standing collectively on this disaster that may go down in historical past, however what actually will go down in historical past is that the human race was divided, however within the face of adversity they united and changed into human beings once more..and helped one another, lifted one another, didn't decide, didn't hate, fought collectively and received collectively… and similar to that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Maintaining the religion With Love Rhea," she wrote.

Rhea has additionally been mobilising coronavirus sources on her social media as nicely. Earlier in April, Rhea took to Instagram and got here forth to assist amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Chehre actor had requested individuals to message her in the event that they want any assist relating to something. "Robust occasions name for unity, assist all these which you can… Small assist or large assist, assistance is assist… Dm me if I might help in any manner… will strive my greatest… take care, be type… Love and energy," Rhea wrote.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a drastic flip final yr after the dying of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Whereas Sushant was discovered useless in his Mumbai house in June final yr, the actor household accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. Rhea needed to endure a number of rounds of interrogation by CBI, ED and NCB. She even spent a month in jail however was launched after Bombay Excessive Court docket granted her bail and stated that Rhea Chakraborty ‘is just not a part of a series of drug sellers’.

On the work entrance, Rhea will likely be seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.