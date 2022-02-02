Rhea chakraborty share her bold transparent dress photoshoot look.

hot photo of rhea chakraborty

With this new picture of her, Riya Chakraborty wrote in the caption that one has to understand that bravery does not mean not to be afraid. Rather, despite the fear, there is the power to move forward from it. With this caption, Riya Chakraborty has written a new Riya for herself. With this caption, it seems that the time is not far when Rhea Chakraborty will again make a comeback in the world of glamor as the new Rhea.

Very hot in real life too

Even before this, Riya has shared many glimpses of the photoshoot with the fans on her Instagram. Seeing which it seems that after a gap, Rhea Chakraborty is waiting for the right project to come back to the screen. Riya’s style is seen in the rest of these pictures.

Glamorous photos of Rhea Chakraborty

Let us tell you that before this, the picture on Riya Chakraborty’s Instagram is a video of her with Sushant Singh Rajput, which Riya posted on Sushant’s birthday and remembered him. Let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were dating each other secretly.

Riya’s focus on herself

Which was revealed after the death of Sushant. Talking about Riya Chakraborty’s career, the actress started her career with the Tamil film Tuniga-Tuniga. Then Riya appeared in Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty was seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.