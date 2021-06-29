Rhea Chakraborty Shared Happy Picture On Instagram | Now Rhea Chakraborty’s life is becoming normal, share a smiling photo

New Delhi: After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty has disappeared from social media. But slowly she is becoming active again and today she has shared a smiling photo for the first time in a year.

a lot happened in a year

Due to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty’s name remained in the discussion throughout the year, she was considered to be the reason for the death of the actor. From Mumbai Police, Bihar Police to CBI, ANCB took Riya Chakraborty on the radar, she was interrogated for several days. Riya went to jail in the case of drugs. After all this, Riya made a complete distance from social media.

share smiling photo

A year after Sushant’s passing, now Rhea Chakraborty’s life is now on the normal track again. Although the actress has still kept a distance from social media, but the actress keeps sharing an adorable post on Instagram from time to time. In the last one year, Riya has shared only a few posts on her account, but now when Riya shares any post on her Instagram, it becomes viral on social media. Like recently a picture of him is becoming quite viral on the internet.

riya movie

On the work front, Rhea will be seen in Rumi Jaffrey’s ‘Chehre’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi. Because of Riya, this film is also being discussed a lot. The trailer of the film has also been released in which only a glimpse of Riya is shown. Soon the film will be released on the big screen.