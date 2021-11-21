Rhea Chakraborty win hearts at Anushka Ranjan’s wedding | Rhea Chakraborty wins hearts on Anushka Ranjan’s wedding

Riya Chakraborty’s viral look

Riya Chakraborty arrived at the wedding wearing a mask, covering her face with hair. She did not pay much attention to the cameras and did not appear to be in a mood to pose.

look went viral

Earlier, this look of Riya from Anushka’s sangeet went viral. But where these pictures were shared, people fiercely trolled Riya Chakraborty.

given powerful message

Sharing this picture on her Instagram, Riya wrote – Grow through what you go through. That is, learn to rise above whatever situation you go through.

friends supported

Riya gave the hashtag #rhenew i.e. her new avatar with these pictures. On these pictures of Rhea Chakraborty, her friends appreciated and supported her.

share photo on diwali

Riya Chakraborty, sharing her new picture on Diwali, wished the fans a Happy Diwali. People had encouraged his spirit and praised him.