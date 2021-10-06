rhea kiss kiss husband karan: Riya Kapoor shared some romantic pictures of husband Karan Boolani on his birthday

Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya Kapoor has shared some romantic photos with her husband Karan Boolani. There is a chance that Riya has shared photos of Karan’s 39th birthday and this celebration.

These pictures show Riya kissing Karan. The pictures show the two enjoying a candle light dinner on this special occasion.





After the wedding, Rhea shared photos of her husband Karan’s first birthday celebration and wrote, ‘Happy birthday to my spouse in every way. Each year with you is even more magical and perfect. There is no one else I can go with. I love you so much. ‘



The two are in Aman Bagh, Rajasthan for this birthday celebration. Many stars in the industry have wished Karan a happy birthday on this post of Riya including Jacqueline Fernandes, Nina Gupta, Sandeep Khosla and many others.

On August 14, 2021, Riya married her longtime boyfriend Karan Bulani. The wedding was attended by family and close friends. Let me tell you that Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya is a producer as well as a fashion stylist like her sister Sonam Kapoor.