RHOA’s Porsha Williams confirms engagement to co-star Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband Simon



Porsha Williams shocked followers as she confirmed that she is engaged to the estranged husband of Actual Housewives Of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia.

The 39-year-old actuality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of herself with Simon Guobadia together with a prolonged caption wherein she wished to clarify that she had nothing to do along with his divorce from the 31-year-old fellow actuality star.

Porsha defined to her 6.3million followers: ‘For all of you that want info, I get the optics however Simon filed for divorce from a earlier marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce submitting. That’s between the 2 of them.

Shock and awe: Porsha Williams confirmed on Instagram that she is engaged to the estranged husband of Actual Housewives Of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia

Break up: On April 22, Falynn – who was on the Bravo actuality program in a restricted capability – and Simon had introduced their resolution to finish their marriage after two years

‘Falynn and I aren’t buddies, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a optimistic, loving step ahead in all people’s lives.’

Porsha first sparked engagement hypothesis throughout her Mom’s Day celebrations on Sunday as she shared a snap of herself along with her hand positioned on the abdomen of Simon, 56, with an enormous diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

In her current submit, she stated that regardless of them beginning to date simply final month, their relationship has moved quickly as she wrote: ‘Our relationship started a month in the past—sure we’re loopy in love.

Attention-grabbing: Porsha first sparked engagement hypothesis throughout her Mom’s Day celebrations on Sunday as she shared a snap of herself along with her hand positioned on the abdomen of Simon, 56, with an enormous diamond sparkler on her left ring finger

Shocking: Within the Mom’s Day snaps, Porsha and Simon have been joined by the daddy to two-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena and ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, leaving many followers confused

‘I do know it’s quick however we live life every day to its fullest. I select happiness each morning and each evening. Tuning out all damaging vitality and solely targeted on optimistic needs. He makes me so comfortable and to me, that’s what issues most.’

Within the Mom’s Day snaps, Porsha and Simon have been joined by the daddy to her two-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena and ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley, leaving many followers confused.

Porsha clarified that each one three of them are engaged on a wholesome co-parenting relationship as she wrote on Monday: ‘Simon and Dennis are dedicated to being respectful and supportive of my happiness on this scenario, in addition to being the very best co-parents they are often to child PJ.

Porsha clarified that each one three of them are engaged on a wholesome co-parenting relationship as she wrote on Monday: ‘Simon and Dennis are dedicated to being respectful and supportive of my happiness on this scenario, in addition to being the very best co-parents they are often to child PJ’

No onerous emotions right here: The trio positively appeared like that they had one thing to rejoice as they loved a toast collectively

‘Two black males stepping up and being wonderful people-let’s reward them!!!!’

She concluded the stunning submit by writing: ‘It’s really a good looking second in my life & we can not wait to spend the remainder of our lives collectively. xoxo P #LoveWins.’

An attention-grabbing factor to be aware is that Falynn was launched as Porsha’s good friend when she made her debut on the Actual Housewives Of Atlanta in an episode which aired in December 2020 however Porsha insisted the 2 aren’t buddies in her current submit.

Higher days: An attention-grabbing factor to be aware is that Falynn (seen with Simon) was launched as Porsha’s good friend when she made her debut on the Actual Housewives Of Atlanta in an episode which aired in December 2020 however Porsha insisted the 2 aren’t buddies in her current submit

Separate methods: ‘After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I’ve made the tough resolution to go our separate methods,’ the truth tv character started a prolonged announcement on her Instagram Story again on April 22

In the meantime, Falynn – who was on the Bravo actuality program in a restricted capability – and Simon had introduced their resolution to finish their marriage after two years on April 22.

After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I’ve made the tough resolution to go our separate methods,’ the truth tv character started a prolonged message on her Instagram Story.

‘We’re deeply grateful for the influence we’ve made in one another’s lives, in addition to the bonds fashioned with one another’s kids,’ she added.

Blended household: Falynn ended the message by thanking all of her supporters for displaying her household a lot love. The previous pair tied the knot in June 2019 in Atlanta, and introduced collectively their giant blended household

Mutual resolution: The movie producer and entrepreneur additionally mentioned the break up with a submit on his personal Instagram account, writing, ‘After a 12 months and a half collectively, Falynn and I’ve made the mutual resolution to finish our marriage’

‘This mutual resolution was not made frivolously and regardless of our present willingness to be clear, we solely ask our buddies and supporters to be respectful of our privateness as our household will get via this very tough interval.’

The previous pair tied the knot in June 2019 in Atlanta, and introduced collectively their giant blended household. Falynn has three kids from a earlier relationship – with the eldest being 14 – whereas Simon has 5.

The movie producer and entrepreneur additionally mentioned the break up with a submit on his personal Instagram account, writing: ‘After a 12 months and a half collectively, Falynn and I’ve made the mutual resolution to finish our marriage.’

Attention-grabbing: Fellow castmember Kenya Moore seemingly responded to Porsha’s large information

As the 2 have had a feud for fairly a while, the 50-year-old actuality star raised some eyebrows as she shared an iconic video of Nicki Minaj screaming: ‘Did I lie!? Did I f***ing lie!?’

‘Regardless of our willingness to be clear, we respectfully ask for privateness presently. Thanks,’ he completed.

Fellow castmember Kenya Moore seemingly responded to Porsha’s large information.

As the 2 have had a feud for fairly a while, the 50-year-old actuality star raised some eyebrows as she shared an iconic video of Nicki Minaj screaming: ‘Did I lie!? Did I f***ing lie!?’