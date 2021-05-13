RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump reveals she sent $132 dinner bill to arch nemesis Kyle Richards

Their friendship got here to a bitter finish on The Actual Housewives Of Beverly Hills in 2019 amid the Pet Gate fiasco.

And Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ feud seems to be stronger than ever, because the pair got here face-to-face at Shu Restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday.

Lisa, 60, informed TMZ, whereas they ignored one another’s existence, she thought it might be humorous to ship her $132 dinner bill to Kyle’s desk, the place the tv persona was eating with a Actual Housewives producer.

Lisa, who was consuming out along with her husband Ken Todd, is claimed to have informed the publication she has a playful friendship with the chief producer and ‘jokingly felt he owed her a dinner’.

The truth star mentioned each Kyle, 52, and the producer refused to choose up the tab and she left the waiter a money tip and an imprint of her bank card in case they did not pay.

MailOnline has contacted Kyle’s representatives for remark.

Lisa starred on The Actual Housewives Of Beverly Hills from 2010 till 2019, when a scandal involving a canine adopted from her animal shelter erupted.

The star was ostracized by her former castmates, who accused her of attempting to make Dorit Kemsley look dangerous after it got here to gentle {that a} canine Dorit adopted from Vanderpump Canines had ended up at a kill shelter.

Lisa continues to insist that she was not chargeable for leaking the story and has by no means blamed Dorit for abandoning the pet, named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice.

Whereas their friendship is now over, Kyle mentioned final 12 months she was open to reconciling.

‘I feel there’s at all times room to restore any friendship,’ Kyle informed Us Weekly. ‘Any time you’ve cared about somebody and shared rather a lot with them, I feel there’s at all times room for that. However, , it has to be a two-way avenue.’

Final 12 months, Kyle gave an replace on their friendship throughout an episode of Watch What Occurs Reside with Andy Cohen.

‘I ran into her once more. I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus. The second time I noticed her she did not see me and I kind of hid to be sincere,’ she confessed.

Harmless pooch: Housewife Dorit Kemsley adopted a pooch known as Lucy Lucy Apple Juice (left) from Vanderpump Canines, but it surely ended up at a kill centre

The star continued: ‘However this final time I noticed her at a restaurant and I used to be passing her desk and so they sat us proper subsequent to one another. And I mentioned to the hostess, ‘Actually? Actually?’ So I mentioned hey and, to be sincere, she was brief.’

Making the encounter extra awkward, when she gave Vanderpump’s husband a hug, she mentioned he informed her: ‘Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our dwelling.’

‘I can nonetheless offer you a hug, Ken,’ she recalled telling him. ‘As a result of I do care about them. However that was the final time I noticed them. And I have not seen them since or heard from them.’