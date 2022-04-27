Rhode Island Dem candidate faces ‘carpetbagger,’ ‘opportunist’ labels in growing competitive House race



Democratic candidate for this Rhode Island The 2nd Congressional District faced questions about being a “carpetbagger” and “political opportunist” when he withdrew from running for governor earlier this year in a congressional district where he did not live.

Rhode Island general treasurer Seth Magazine has dropped his governorship bid for the seat vacated by Jim Langevin, a Democrat from Rhode Island. Langevin announced in January that he would retire from office, reopening the seat he had held for 11 terms.

The House Democrats’ exit list has reached 28 in Rhode Island’s Langevin, McNerney, California, announcing retirement.

Langevin’s leisure made the first open congressional race on Rhode Island Since 2010 . The magazine announced that he would run for the Langevin seat a week after his retirement. Abandonment His race for governor.

“We can’t take the risk that a Republican represents Rhode Island in the U.S. Congress, not in this cycle, not all this year,” Magazine told local reporters after being dropped from the governorship.

The move was criticized by local news outlets, with television reporters asking the magazine in a March interview “why people should think differently” after “many” would move away from his House announcement “thinking you are a political opportunist who just wants any of your seats.” You have the best shot to win. “

“Well, my guiding principle throughout my career is how I can deliver the best positive results for Rhode Islanders,” the magazine responded. “And that’s why I’m running for Congress.”

The magazine has also criticized “Carpetbagger”, including the local NBC outlet, for not living in the congressional district where he is running.

The Rhode Island treasurer was asked in an interview in late March when he planned to move to the congressional district, where the magazine said he and his family were “actively watching now” when referring to the “solid housing market.”

“Not for a seller,” the WPRI reporter replied, to which the magazine replied, “Well, for a buyer, it is.”

“The timing is not entirely up to us,” the magazine claims. “But we are committed to doing it.”

“Again, I’ve lived in the district before, I’ve served the district and represented the district as state treasurer for seven years, and I think the people of District 2 know I can deliver results and be a force,” he said. The treasurer continued before asking if he had done so.

“We’re looking at a few different cities, yes,” the magazine replied.

In addition, the local press revealed via WikiLeaks in 2019 that the Democrat candidate’s father, former Clinton adviser and “Godfather of Clintonomics” Ira Magazine, had an affair with the late unscrupulous financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Veteran magazines have also helped Bankroll Her son’s general treasurer campaign, appeals for grants from Clinton’s powerful allies, including John Podesta, who was chairman of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Junior newspaper office Blocked The GoLocalProv outlet reports after the dead sex offender’s father’s name and email appeared in the infamous “Black Book”.

A spokesman for the magazine told GoLocalProv in August 2019 that the candidate’s father and “Epstein had no relationship other than meeting with President Clinton several times during the same visit in the early 2000s, when Epstein’s horrific actions were reported.”

One year later, in February 2020, the magazine Claimed The local outlet had no knowledge of his office and directed the reporter to his “communications officer.”

“I really don’t know anything about this,” the treasurer said. “Talk to my liaison officer.”

The potential “carpetbagger” and “political opportunist” labels and the explicit Epstein connection could be detrimental to the magazine because it wants to secure a seat in Congress.

Political analysts see the race as a democratic trend for Rhode Island’s 2nd District, which means the magazine will have a competitive race. Advantage Towards him

However, the Democratic lean is not as safe as blue or perhaps even blue – Republicans have a chance to flip the seat red if they play their cards right.

Former Cranston, Rhode Island Mayor Allen Fung began his campaign to pick up the magazine for the congressional seat. Fung previously ran against current Commerce Secretary Gina Raymondo for Ocean State governorship.

The magazine did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.