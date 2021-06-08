RHONY star Leah McSweeney shares unedited photo of boob job scar

Actual Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney is maintaining it actual for her followers.

The 38-year-old actuality star shared an unedited photo of herself on Monday, that displayed the scar from her latest breast augmentation surgical procedure, from a revealing shoot for Paper Journal.

‘I had needed the non photoshopped boob photo to be revealed however by chance the scar from my boob raise was edited out,’ McSweeney wrote to her 545k Instagram followers.

She added: ‘Right here it’s in all its glory for the sake of transparency. Sorry for clogging your feed at this time!’

The beautiful image sees McSweeney sporting gold overalls that expose her proper breast, which is partially coated with an identical gold nipple tassel.

The gold-themed shoot sees the Bravo character together with her hair scraped up in a excessive ponytail with a chunky gold Dior necklace round her neck.

In December final 12 months, McSweeney advised followers she had undergone breast surgical procedure, in addition to having had a nostril job in September.

Debut: In some of her first scenes on the present final 12 months, Leah acquired topless when drunk within the Hamptons throughout a wild pool celebration (filmed earlier than her most up-to-date surgical procedure)

‘As I lay right here for days recovering from my Xmas boob raise and augmentation… all I can surprise is how the f the kardashians discover the time to get well from all their work,’ she mentioned cheekily on Instagram on the time.

She added: ‘The opposite factor is…I can’t wait to point out off the brand new and improved ladies.’

Speaking about her nostril job in September, she wrote: ‘Individuals are DMing me like loopy inquiring why I’ve black eyes and asking if I acquired a nostril job, asking if I acquired beat up.’

‘I’m not making an attempt to cover something from anyone. I acquired a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I couldn’t be happier.’

Since becoming a member of RHONY final 12 months, Leah has made fairly the impression together with her often wild antics, and declaring herself ‘intercourse optimistic’ in her private life.

In March this 12 months, McSweeney celebrated one 12 months sober, having stopped consuming once more simply days earlier than the confirmed aired final 12 months.

Having battled substance abuse previously, McSweeney had 10 years of sobriety underneath her belt earlier than she began filming the Bravo present, although she has clarified that she began consuming forward of filming.

Speaking in regards to the response to her sobriety, and her drunken antics when she first joined, she mentioned: ‘I at all times knew there was a stigma round alcoholism and habit however I didn’t notice simply how horrible the stigma was, particularly for ladies, till the present aired.’