RHOSLC star Jen Shah called ‘disgusting’ after her cousin launched a $2.5M crowdfunding campaign



Jen Shah faces as much as 30 years in jail if convicted in collaborating in a nationwide telemarketing rip-off which was unearthed whereas Bravo cameras have been rolling for the second season of Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis.

The 47-year-old actuality star was slammed by followers and called ‘disgusting’ after her cousin, Danny Filipe, organized a $2.5M crowdfunding campaign to cowl Jen’s authorized protection forward of her October trial.

Jen and her assistant, Stuart Smith, are dealing with 30 years behind bars for his or her reported involvement in a almost decade-long scandal which defrauded tons of of individuals throughout a number of states.

The since-deleted Justice for Jen Shah GoFundMe campaign claimed that greater than 10,000 individuals in america are ‘falsely accused and wrongfully convicted of crimes they didn’t convict.’

‘On March 30, attorneys from the Southern District of New York introduced extraordinarily severe allegations in opposition to my cousin. On April 2, Jen proclaimed her innocence by getting into a plea of ‘not responsible,’ and employed an skilled workforce of New York attorneys which have begun aggressively defending her and combating the federal government’s case.’

Followers have been fast to query the ask, with one follower writing: ‘That is completely disgusting and I’ve reported it to GoFundMe. I hope others should. Clearly individuals know higher as a result of you could have obtained a single donation. You need to all be ashamed of yourselves, however then once more, she stole cash from the aged so… (yeah, yeah, yeah, allegedly, I do know.’

Her cousin went on to write down that the household has already spent $138,000 in authorized charges’ however is now asking for assist from ‘10,000 caring souls to donate $250.’

Trustworthy method: One other fan wrote they have been ‘speechless’ and famous Jen had ‘zero disgrace proper right here’

Supporter: Jen favored the share on her cousin’s Instagram web page

The hefty ask was resulting from ‘over 1 million paperwork on this case that have to be instantly reviewed and analyzed by Jen’s attorneys earlier than her case goes to trial.’

Along with calling the Southern District of New York ‘the costliest jurisdiction within the nation to defend a lawsuit,’ he famous that ‘Jen has to have the financial wherewithal to combat the federal government’s attorneys, who’ve an open checkbook and might spend tens of millions of {dollars} prosecuting this case.’

He added: ‘By defending this case and going to trial, Jen’s household has and can proceed to spend tons of of hundreds of {dollars} in authorized prices, which incorporates hiring investigators to interview potential witnesses, hiring consultants in varied fields (economists, accountants, jury consultants, forensic pc and information analysts, and many others.) and paying for tons of of hours of authorized analysis, trial displays and witness binders, and many others.’

She broke her silence 5 days after the arrest and thanked her followers for ‘not believing the hype’ as she maintained her innocence.

‘Thanks for being loyal, believing in me and never believing the hype,’ she wrote in an Instagram Story with a few images of her face.

‘This journey has confirmed me who my true pals are. All my love. #ShahSquad.’

Shah was arrested in Salt Lake Metropolis on March 30 and faces as much as 30 years in jail for allegedly defrauding aged individuals by way of a telemarketing scheme which New York prosecutors say went on for 9 years.

As a part of the circumstances of her launch, Shah is prevented from touring outdoors of Utah or america with out the permission of a pretrial officer, and ordered to give up her passport.

She can also be not allowed to make use of a bank card, get hold of a new line of credit score, or contact her co-accused assistant, Smith.

‘Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a rich and profitable businessperson on ‘actuality’ tv, and Stuart Smith, who’s portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and bought ‘lead lists’ of harmless people for different members of their scheme to repeatedly rip-off,’ Manhattan U.S. Legal professional Audrey Strauss mentioned.

‘In precise actuality and as alleged, the so-called enterprise alternatives pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators have been simply fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ cash. Now, these defendants face time in jail for his or her alleged crimes.’

Cameras have been reportedly rolling on the second season of the hit Bravo present when Jen was arrested as the ladies — together with Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Homosexual, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby — made their option to Vail, Colorado, in line with US Weekly.

‘Jen was filming with a few of the opposite girls current when she was arrested. The ladies have been utterly shocked when Jen was taken away,’ an insider revealed.

‘Jen’s future this season stays unclear,’ the supply added. ‘If she’s going to return to filming or not, nobody is de facto certain, she hasn’t resumed filming but.’

Shah’s husband Sharieff, a soccer coach on the College of Utah, frequently seems by her aspect on RHOSLC and the couple has two sons Omar, 17, and Sharrieff Jr., 26.