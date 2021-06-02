RHOSLC’s Jen Shah and husband spotted in Utah as she awaits trial for nationwide telemarketing scam



Jen Shah was seen strolling exterior her Utah house on Memorial Day weekend after a member of the family shared a $2.5M crowdfunding marketing campaign to assist pay for her authorized charges forward of trial for a nationwide telemarketing scam.

The 47-year-old actuality star opted for a maroon sweatshirt and leggings whereas strolling round her compound carrying socks, as husband Sharrieff was seen heading into the household house.

Jen faces as much as 30 years in jail if convicted in taking part in the telemarketing scam which focused the aged and was unearthed whereas Bravo cameras have been rolling for the second season of Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis.

Shah was slammed by followers and referred to as ‘disgusting’ after her cousin, Danny Filipe, organized a $2.5M crowdfunding marketing campaign to cowl Jen’s authorized protection forward of her October trial.

Jen and her assistant, Stuart Smith, are dealing with 30 years behind bars for their reported involvement in a virtually decade-long scandal which defrauded a whole lot of individuals throughout a number of states.

The since-deleted Justice for Jen Shah GoFundMe marketing campaign claimed that greater than 10,000 individuals in america are ‘falsely accused and wrongfully convicted of crimes they didn’t convict.’

‘On March 30, legal professionals from the Southern District of New York introduced extraordinarily severe allegations in opposition to my cousin. On April 2, Jen proclaimed her innocence by getting into a plea of ‘not responsible,’ and employed an skilled group of New York legal professionals which have begun aggressively defending her and preventing the federal government’s case.’

Followers have been fast to query the ask, with one follower writing: ‘That is completely disgusting and I’ve reported it to GoFundMe. I hope others need to. Clearly individuals know higher as a result of you will have obtained a single donation. You must all be ashamed of yourselves, however then once more, she stole cash from the aged so… (yeah, yeah, yeah, allegedly, I do know.’

Her cousin went on to jot down that the household has already spent $138,000 in authorized charges’ however is now asking for assist from ‘10,000 caring souls to donate $250.’

The hefty ask was attributable to ‘over 1 million paperwork in this case that have to be instantly reviewed and analyzed by Jen’s legal professionals earlier than her case goes to trial.’

Along with calling the Southern District of New York ‘the most costly jurisdiction in the nation to defend a lawsuit,’ he famous that ‘Jen has to have the financial wherewithal to combat the federal government’s legal professionals, who’ve an open checkbook and can spend tens of millions of {dollars} prosecuting this case.’

He added: ‘By defending this case and going to trial, Jen’s household has and will proceed to spend a whole lot of hundreds of {dollars} in authorized prices, which incorporates hiring investigators to interview potential witnesses, hiring consultants in varied fields (economists, accountants, jury consultants, forensic pc and knowledge analysts, and so on.) and paying for a whole lot of hours of authorized analysis, trial displays and witness binders, and so on.’

She broke her silence 5 days after the arrest and thanked her followers for ‘not believing the hype’ as she maintained her innocence.

‘Thanks for being loyal, believing in me and not believing the hype,’ she wrote in an Instagram Story with a couple of images of her face.

‘This journey has confirmed me who my true associates are. All my love. #ShahSquad.’

Shah was arrested in Salt Lake Metropolis on March 30 and faces as much as 30 years in jail for allegedly defrauding aged individuals through a telemarketing scheme which New York prosecutors say went on for 9 years.

As a part of the circumstances of her launch, Shah is prevented from touring exterior of Utah or america with out the permission of a pretrial officer, and ordered to give up her passport.

She can also be not allowed to make use of a bank card, acquire a brand new line of credit score, or contact her co-accused assistant, Smith.

RHOSLC: Cameras have been reportedly rolling on the second season of the hit Bravo present when Jen was arrested as the ladies — together with Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Homosexual, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby — made their solution to Vail, Colorado, in line with US Weekly

‘Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a rich and profitable businessperson on ‘actuality’ tv, and Stuart Smith, who’s portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and offered ‘lead lists’ of harmless people for different members of their scheme to repeatedly scam,’ Manhattan U.S. Legal professional Audrey Strauss mentioned.

‘In precise actuality and as alleged, the so-called enterprise alternatives pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators have been simply fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ cash. Now, these defendants face time in jail for their alleged crimes.’

Cameras have been reportedly rolling on the second season of the hit Bravo present when Jen was arrested as the ladies — together with Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Heather Homosexual, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby — made their solution to Vail, Colorado, in line with US Weekly.

‘Jen was filming with a couple of of the opposite girls current when she was arrested. The ladies have been utterly shocked when Jen was taken away,’ an insider revealed.

‘Jen’s future this season stays unclear,’ the supply added. ‘If she will return to filming or not, nobody is admittedly positive, she hasn’t resumed filming but.’

Shah’s husband Sharieff, a soccer coach on the College of Utah, frequently seems by her aspect on RHOSLC and the couple has two sons Omar, 17, and Sharrieff Jr., 26.