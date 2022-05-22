Ribbon cutting unveils class of 1970 pavilion





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Academies will minimize the ribbon and unveil its new Class of 1970 Pavilion on Saturday, Might 21 at midday. Members of the Class of 1970 made the pledge to boost greater than $220,000 to fund the design and development of the pavilion to honor the class’ legacy.

Get the most recent information, climate, sports activities and leisure delivered proper to your inbox!



The pavilion is situated on the north aspect of the principle Albany Academy constructing which can present outside classroom area, in addition to, a venue for annual occasions corresponding to reunion and graduation.

Officers stated the area can even be a spot for summer season campers to interact in camp actions outside. A number of members of the Class of 1970 might be current through the ribbon-cutting they famous.