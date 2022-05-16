Ric Flair getting back in pro wrestling ring for final match



Rick Flair is returning to the sq. for the final time.

The pro wrestling legend, who has starred in different promotions together with WWE, World Championship Wrestling, Complete Nonstop Motion Wrestling and the Nationwide Wrestling Alliance, revealed on Monday that he has another match to play later this 12 months.

He’ll wrestle in Nashville July 31 to advertise Jim Crockett. The occasion will happen the identical weekend when WWE hosts its premiere summer time pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

“I will show as soon as once more that to be human you must lose the person!” He wrote on Instagram.

The occasion is being billed as “Rick Flair’s Final Match”. In response to ESPN, the occasion shall be broadcast on FITE TV.

BUCS ‘Rob Granowski Challenges Rock for WrestleMania Matchup

The 73-year-old performer, his “Wow!” Shawn Michaels was final seen wrestling in the WWE at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008 for his songs, knife-whipping chops and being the “dirtiest participant in the sport”. He’ll then make a quick look on the firm, together with being the supervisor of Lacey Evans.

He has labored with WWE in the Ring of Honor, TNA, Lucha Libre AAA World Extensive, and NWA.

Flair was a two-time WWF / E Heavyweight Champion, seven-time WCW Heavyweight Champion and 10-time NWA Heavyweight Champion. He has been engaged on well being points for the previous couple of years. He was hospitalized in 2019 and 2017.

It’s unknown at the moment what he’ll do after leaving the put up.