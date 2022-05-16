Sports

Ric Flair getting back in pro wrestling ring for final match

3 days ago
by admin
Rick Flair is returning to the sq. for the final time.

The pro wrestling legend, who has starred in different promotions together with WWE, World Championship Wrestling, Complete Nonstop Motion Wrestling and the Nationwide Wrestling Alliance, revealed on Monday that he has another match to play later this 12 months.

Rick Flair joins a telecast during the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelican Game on February 25, 2020 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

(Allen Berezowski / Getty Photos)

He’ll wrestle in Nashville July 31 to advertise Jim Crockett. The occasion will happen the identical weekend when WWE hosts its premiere summer time pay-per-view, SummerSlam.

“I will show as soon as once more that to be human you must lose the person!” He wrote on Instagram.

The occasion is being billed as “Rick Flair’s Final Match”. In response to ESPN, the occasion shall be broadcast on FITE TV.

WWE wrestlers Triple H and Rick Flair participate in the New York Knicks-Boston Celtic Game on March 9, 2004 at Madison Square Garden.

(Ray Amati / Getty Photos)

The 73-year-old performer, his “Wow!” Shawn Michaels was final seen wrestling in the WWE at WrestleMania XXIV in 2008 for his songs, knife-whipping chops and being the “dirtiest participant in the sport”. He’ll then make a quick look on the firm, together with being the supervisor of Lacey Evans.

He has labored with WWE in the Ring of Honor, TNA, Lucha Libre AAA World Extensive, and NWA.

Flair was a two-time WWF / E Heavyweight Champion, seven-time WCW Heavyweight Champion and 10-time NWA Heavyweight Champion. He has been engaged on well being points for the previous couple of years. He was hospitalized in 2019 and 2017.

Mick Foley and Rick Flair.

(Jamila Rosa Kochran / Wire Picture)

It’s unknown at the moment what he’ll do after leaving the put up.


