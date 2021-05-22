Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills star Dorothy Wang is now shooting scenes for Bling Empire

She has made her mark as a wealthy child on each Instagram in addition to the present Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills.

And now Dorothy Wang could be graduating, because it had been, to the extra grownup collection Bling Empire, which concentrates on filthy wealthy Asian American adults.

The truth star, 33, lately shot scenes for the hit Netflix collection alongside good friend Christine Chiu, in keeping with TMZ.

And though nothing is official and she or he is not but hooked up as a collection common, Dorothy was certainly seen shooting scenes for season two of the present final week at celeb hotspot Yamashiro Hollywood.

Bling Empire producers have reportedly reached out to Wang since she is an in depth good friend of Christine’s.

Empire co-star Kevin Kreider was additionally seen shooting alongside the 2 rich girls.

And whereas it stays unconfirmed as as to whether Dorothy will solely seem in a visitor starring capability on Bling Empire, or turn out to be a part of the core solid, she undoubtedly seems within the alternative.

TMZ caught up with the rich Wang final week whereas out in West Hollywood, the place she reportedly admitted that it might be a variety of enjoyable to hitch the hit collection.

She additionally made certain to consult with how necessary it is to have reveals on the air that give viewers extra Asian cultural illustration and publicity.

The daughter of billionaire property mogul Roger Wang, Dorothy was propelled into the highlight after starring on the now cancelled E! actuality collection, Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills, which adopted the lives of rich younger adults within the 90210.

Dorothy starred on the present for all 4 seasons 2014 till 2016, however it wasn’t till after cameras stopped rolling that she was in a position to lastly get pleasure from her life.

‘Earlier than, between filming scenes, I needed to match my common life in – docs’ appointments, getting my nails finished, going to a birthday celebration. For 4 years, I held my breath and simply ran. Now, I really feel like I am actually liking life,’ she instructed the South China Morning Submit in 2019.