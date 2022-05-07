Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby in stunning 80-1 upset





Longshot Rich Strike won the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville in upset fashion. The horse had 80-1 odds entering the race.

It was jockey Sonny Leon’s first time winning the Derby.

The No. 21 horse wasn’t expected to run the race. He was the first alternate after Ethereal Road was scratched Friday morning.