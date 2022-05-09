Sports

Rich Strike’s handlers say they thought they missed Kentucky Derby field: ‘It was a rollercoaster ride’

14 seconds ago
The owner and trainer of Rich Strike did not think the kid would be in the Kentucky Derby at all.

Owner Richard Dawson and trainer Eric Reed appeared on “Fox and Friends” on Monday and talked about their horse’s historic victory in the Kentucky Derby, revealing that they thought they would look out until another horse was scratched from the race. Deadline.

Rich Strike, along with Sonny Leone, led Epcentre and Jandon straight down to win the Kentucky Derby 148th race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, 2022 in Louisville.

(AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

“Twenty horses have been allowed to race. We were number 21 on the list. In fact, last Sunday we were 24 and moved to 21st by the 9am deadline that Friday. We actually thought we weren’t entering, Dawson co-anchor Steve Dusi , Einstein told Earhard and Brian Kilmede. I was doing the same thing.

“Her phone rings, she looks at me and says ‘Oh my God we’re inside.’ And so out of the 20 texts I sent, I had to say ‘Oh sorry, update … we’re here.’ It was a rollercoaster ride but it’s been a few months now but wow, what a day. “

Results of the Kentucky Derby 2022: Rich Strike in the first leg of the Triple Crown crashed incredibly

Rich Strike, mounted by Sonny Leone, won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

(Diane Bondaref / AP photo for Longin)

Reid said he was still feeling well after Saturday’s win.

“It’s a feeling I never want to go away,” he said.

Rich Strike ran into one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history on Saturday as he crossed the last stretched epicenter of the race to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Sonny Leone, in his first derby, took Rich Strike to the winning circle. The horse, which has not won a race since Maiden Claiming at Churchill Downs last September, was somehow pulled over in the last few yards to win.

Rich Strike was going to 80-1 shot derby.

Matthias Breschan, second from left, presents a timepiece to owner Richard Dawson, CEO of Longinus, second from right, coach Eric Reed, right, and jockey Sonny Leone, after winning the Rich Strike Kentucky Derby, at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Longines is the official watch and timekeeper of the 148th Derby.

(Diane Bondaref / AP photo for Longin)

Rich Strike finished third in the Jeff Ruby Stakes in April, fourth in the John Bataglia Memorial Stakes in March, and fifth in the Song Runner Stakes in December.

The Precinct Stakes Rich Strike Next. The competition is May 21.

